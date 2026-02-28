Congress condemned the US-Israel military strikes on Iran. MP Jairam Ramesh slammed Trump's 'charade' of diplomacy. The party urged the Indian government to ensure the safety of Indians in West Asia and help end the conflict immediately.

Congress Condemns Strikes, Urges Indian Safety

Congress on Saturday condemned the United States and Israel's joint military strikes against Iran and urged the Centre to ensure the safety of Indians in West Asia. Congress MP and General Secretary in charge of Communication, Jairam Ramesh, slammed US President Donald Trump, calling the nuclear deal negotiations with Iran a "charade." He attributed the US involvement in strikes to provocation of Israel. Jairam Ramesh wrote, "For weeks, President Trump maintained the charade of diplomacy and negotiations with Iran. Egged on by the Israeli PM, Mr Netanyahu and hawks in the US, he has launched a military offensive aimed at achieving regime change."

"The INC condemns this attack and calls upon the Government of India to help bring the hostilities to an immediate end. The Government of India must take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of the millions of Indians who live and work in the West Asia region," the X post read.

Rahul Gandhi Echoes Concerns

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi urged the Centre to take proactive measures to safeguard Indians in West Asia. Expressing concern over the conflict in the region, Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, "The rapidly escalating hostilities between US-Israel and Iran are deeply concerning. The safety and security of every Indian citizen across the Middle East must be our highest priority. I urge the Government of India to take immediate and proactive measures to safeguard our people."

Details of 'Operation Roaring Lion'

This comes after Israel and the United States launched a joint military strike on Iran, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion, targeting military sites, missile production facilities, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office. The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold. Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moving hospitals underground and activating sirens. Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights. The attack occurred against the backdrop of diplomatic fallout amid the nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran disrupted.

Iran Retaliates, Trump Issues Warning

Iran said that it has launched a targeted missile strike against a United States military base in Bahrain. US President Donald Trump had warned Iranian forces to lay down their arms and surrender, offering immunity, or face "certain death." Declaring that the "hour of your freedom is at hand," Trump urged Iranian citizens to remain sheltered as "bombs will be dropping everywhere". He framed the operation as a historic opportunity for the public to "take over" their government.

Israeli Official Predicts Regime's Fall

Echoing the call for regime change in Iran, Amir Avivi, Brigadier General (retd) and founder and CEO of the Israel Defence and Security Forum (IDSF), told ANI, "We're in a war. But I think that the Israeli American force is overwhelming. I don't think the Iranians regime can really deal with such a mighty force. So yes, we'll see shooting from Iran, and we'll have some challenging days. But I think that the bottom line is very, very clear. This regime is going down." (ANI)