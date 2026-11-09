Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari has criticized the state government for its lack of fire-fighting preparedness following tragic fires in Seoni and Katni that resulted in 12 deaths during the festive season.

Patwari Criticizes State Government on Fire Safety

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Monday launched a sharp attack on the state government over its emergency response and fire-fighting infrastructure, following tragic fire incidents in the state that claimed multiple lives over the festive weekend. Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, Patwari expressed grief over the casualties and alleged that the state machinery is severely ill-equipped to deal with recurring fire emergencies.

"More than 13 deaths have occurred across various districts, including Katni. I pay my heartfelt tributes to the victims. It is perhaps expected that such incidents increase around the time of Diwali; however, these events also expose the true state of the government’s preparedness," the Congress leader said.

Infrastructural Gaps in Fire Emergency Services

Criticising the lack of basic fire safety resources, Patwari pointed out severe infrastructural gaps across both urban and rural areas. "When such fire-related tragedies occur, there are often no resources available to handle them—in some places, there is no fire brigade, while in others, the equipment (such as hoses) is damaged. If such deficiencies exist even in major cities like Indore and Bhopal, one can only imagine the situation in rural, tribal, and other districts," he added.

Tragic Loss of Life in Seoni and Katni

Patwari's remarks came in the backdrop of festive celebrations turning into profound mourning across parts of Madhya Pradesh, as two separate infernos claimed the lives of 12 people from two families in Seoni and Katni districts. While a pre-dawn fire at a jewellery trader’s residence in Seoni left six dead early Monday morning, another tragic blaze on Diwali night trapped and killed six members of a family above a commercial shop in Katni.

According to Seoni Superintendent of Police (SP), Krishna Lalchandani, around 10 people were present in the house when the fire broke out. While six members died due to suffocation and burn injuries, four others were safely rescued by the police and local residents. The deceased have been identified as Kundan Lal Soni, his wife Rajkumari Soni, their daughter, who had come from Indore, a grandson and two daughters-in-law, the SP said. Their two sons and a grandson and granddaughter were rescued safely.

Meanwhile, in Katni, the blaze erupted at the shop located on the ground floor of a three-storey building, trapping and killing six family members who were residing on the upper floors. Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Virendra Narve informed that the six victims included two elderly individuals, both around 70 years of age, one woman, and three young children.

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