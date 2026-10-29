Congress leader Abhijit Wanjari has secured victory in the Nagpur Division Graduates' Constituency election, defeating BJP's Sudhakar Kohale by a margin of 3,271 votes after a counting process that spanned more than 41 hours.

Congress Victory in Nagpur Division

Congress candidate Abhijit Wanjari has won the Maharashtra Legislative Council election from the Nagpur Division Graduates' Constituency, securing a total of 67,231 votes through first- and second-preference voting. His nearest rival, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sudhakar Kohale, secured 63,960 votes. Wanjari defeated Kohale by a margin of 3,271 votes. Following the declaration of the result, Returning Officer and Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari presented the certificate of election to Wanjari.

After winning the election, Wanjari said that the BJP had exerted all its might, with all its leaders present in Nagpur, but voters had stood with the Congress. He added that his party remained united and that the leaders and workers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) stood together. Wanjari further said that several organisations had supported him and that he had mentioned in his campaign materials that 48 organisations were backing him. He credited the workers and leaders of these organisations for the victory.

Speaking to the reporters, Wanjari said, "The BJP exerted all its might—all their leaders were present in Nagpur—yet the voters stood with us. Our party remained united, and the leaders and workers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi stood together as one. Numerous organisations supported me; in fact, I had mentioned in my campaign materials that 48 organisations were backing me. This victory belongs to the workers and leaders of those very organisations."

Counting Process and Election Details

Counting of votes began at 8 am on October 27 at the Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur, Nagpur, across 84 counting tables. The counting process continued for more than 41 hours before the final result was declared. Election Observer Harshdeep Kamble, Returning Officer Vijayalakshmi Bidari, Assistant Returning Officers, District Collectors from all six districts of the Nagpur Division, along with election officials and counting personnel, were present during the counting process.

During the first two rounds of counting of first-preference votes, no candidate secured the required winning quota of 75,438 votes. Of the 1,65,906 votes counted, 15,032 were declared invalid, while 1,50,874 were found valid. As no candidate reached the required quota, counting proceeded to the elimination rounds involving second-preference votes under the preferential voting system. Even after the elimination rounds, no candidate achieved the prescribed quota. Consequently, Wanjari, who secured the highest total of 67,231 votes, was declared elected, defeating BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale.

The Election Commission of India announced the election schedule on September 22, followed by the issuance of the election notification on September 29. Polling was held on October 23 from 8 am to 4 pm across the Nagpur Division. Counting commenced on October 27 and concluded after more than 41 hours. The Election Commission has scheduled the completion of the entire election process by October 31, 2026. (ANI)

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