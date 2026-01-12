Congress leaders dismissed the ruling LDF's protest against the Centre in Kerala as a 'fake agitation,' alleging a CPM-RSS nexus. The LDF, led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, is protesting the Centre's alleged financial discrimination against the state.

Congress calls protest 'fake agitation', alleges nexus

Congress on Monday distanced itself from the ruling Left Democratic Alliance (LDF) protest against the Centre, labelling it as a "fake agitation" to "tease" the people of Kerala. Kerala assembly Leader of Opposition VD Satheeshan alleged the "nexus" between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), while questioning the timing of the protest. Speaking with ANI, VD Satheeshan said, "This is a fake agitation because there is an unholy nexus between CPM in Kerala and Sangh Parivar in Delhi. Now, before the election, this agitation before elections is just to tease people."

Additionally, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal questioned the seriousness of the agitation at the "fag end" of their term. "I could've appreciated that if they had done this type of agitation continuously in the last ten years. If they were sincere in fighting against the central government, there were several avenues. They didn't use that at all. Now at the fag end of their governance, what's the point of it?" KC Venugopal said.

LDF alleges 'discrimination' by Centre

The ruling Left Democratic Alliance (LDF), under the leadership of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, held a protest against the central government on Monday, alleging "discrimination" by withholding the necessary funds of the state. Speaking with ANI, Kerala Excise Minister MB Rajesh alleged that the BJP-led central government has "reduced grants" and "delayed payments" on several central schemes. He was also accused of not extending support during the Wayanad landslides. "This is against discrimination by the Modi-led govt against Kerala. They have reduced grants to Kerala and delayed payments on several central schemes and also cut short the state's borrowing limits," he said.

"When calamity happened, Centre did not allow us to take foreign aid and contributions...Centre did not support us in the recent Wayanad landslides, Kerala govt rebuilt Wayanad mainly through contributions by people in CM relief fund," he added.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam accused the BJP government of "treating Kerala as a stranger" by not providing the state "its due share" of the national wealth. "The Union government believes that Kerala is not a part of India. We want to say categorically that we are a part of India. We have a right to get our due share of the national wealth. It is the right of all states. India is a federal republic of which Kerala is an inseparable part...We believe we are Indians, but they treat us as strangers because they don't know the meaning of India. India is a great idea, where people, irrespective of their state, economic status, are Indians- Let the Modi govt know this," Binoy Viswam said.

The protest comes as the state prepares for its Legislative Assembly elections, expected to be held in April 2026 to elect 140 members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly.