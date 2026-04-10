Congress MP Pramod Tiwari slammed the BJP ahead of its West Bengal manifesto launch, alleging the party deceives the public with false promises. He questioned the credibility of the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra', which Amit Shah is set to release in Kolkata.

Congress Slams BJP's Credibility

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the release of its West Bengal election manifesto, alleging that the party repeatedly makes false promises and fails to implement them. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari took a jibe at the BJP, stating, "Today Amit Shah ji will go, I have heard he will release the manifesto. But just look at Maharashtra, Bihar, and every other place; the manifestos they release are not implemented on the ground. They always deceive and betray the public."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He further added, "There is a shop of thugs in Kanpur where there is a board that says, 'There is no relative (own)who has not been cheated by BJP.'"

Tiwari further questioned the credibility of the BJP's promises, stating, "You will see here as well, they will make many promises, but how many of them will be fulfilled?"

Amit Shah to Release 'Sankalp Patra'

His remarks came as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to release the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' in Kolkata later in the day ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. In a post on X, Shah said, "Bengal, weary of TMC, now seeks change. Today in Kolkata, I will release the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' aimed at freeing Bengal from TMC's 'reign of terror'." Following the launch, he is scheduled to address a public meeting in Debra, West Medinipur, and participate in a roadshow in Kharagpur.

Manifesto Focus and Outreach

According to party sources, the BJP's manifesto is expected to focus on development, welfare, and security, with special emphasis on women, farmers, and youth. Key proposals may include a monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 for women, expansion of healthcare and education infrastructure, promotion of industrial growth, and job creation initiatives.

The party has also undertaken an extensive outreach campaign titled "Bikoshito Paschim Banga Sankalp Patra - Paramarsha Sangraha Abhiyan," collecting over eight lakh suggestions from citizens across various sections to shape its vision document for the upcoming polls.