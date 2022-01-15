Congress blooper on Army Day; adds BSF clips to Army tribute video

Congress attempt to combine video clips of BSF and the Army while paying respects to those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty did not go well with Twitter users.

The Congress Party was forced to delete its Twitter post honouring the Indian Army personnel on the occasion of Army Day after several users on the platform trolled them for including footage of Border Security Force soldiers in the video.

One of the Twitter users questioned the Grand Old Party’s knowledge of armed forces and security forces. One user asked, "Using video of BSF to celebrate Indian Army Day? Do you even know the difference between BSF and Indian Army?"

One of the users posted a link that has details of BSF, Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. Another Twitter user asked how the party would run the country when it could not even operate Twitter properly.

In May last year, the Grand Old Party had made goof-up by posting a photo of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw to its Twitter account while honouring Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa on his death anniversary. Then too, Congress had faced massive embarrassment on social media.

The tweet, which was later retracted, read, "Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa OBE was the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army and the first Indian to command a battalion. We thank him for his leadership during the all-important Indo-Pak War of 1947, on his death anniversary."

