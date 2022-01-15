Army Day 2022: 'Main Bharat ka jawan hoon' video will give you goosebumps

Indian Army has been trained to protect the country's sovereignty and to be ready to defend the country's honour when called upon. On Army Day, the nation salutes the men and women in uniform.

The day commemorates Field Marshal KM Cariappa (then a Lieutenant General) taking over as the first Indian Army chief in 1949. He took over charge from the then last British Commander-in-Chief of India General Sir Francis Butcher.

On January 15, the Indian Army remembers all those soldiers who laid down their lives to secure and protect the country. Amidst the spread of the third wave of Covid-19, this year’s Army Day is being celebrated with low-key affairs.

Some days ago, the officers and jawans of the Indian Army shot a video song in snow-clad Kashmir valley along the Line of Control, bordering Pakistan. The video has been shared by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps on the occasion of 74th Army Day.

Sources in the defence establishment said, "It was purely made by our officers and men at an altitude of over 7500 feet. No help of professionals has been taken."