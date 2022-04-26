More than me party needs leadership: Prashant Kishor after declining Congress' offer

The declaration came a day after the Congress kept Kishor's entry under wraps by establishing a "Empowered Action Group" to handle "political problems" ahead of the 2024 national elections and a three-day conference in Rajasthan's Udaipur next month.

Political analyst Prashant Kishor on Tuesday declined the Congress' offer to join the party as a member of a committee amid speculations over his meetings with the Congress top brass over the past few days. In his initial response on Twitter, Kishor stated, "I refused Congress' wonderful invitation to join the party as a member of the EAG (Empowered Action Group) and assume responsibility for the elections."

Giving a confirmation of the same, Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala posted on Twitter, "Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted an Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to the party."

The declaration came a day after the Congress kept Kishor's entry under wraps by establishing a "Empowered Action Group" to handle "political problems" ahead of the 2024 national elections and a three-day conference in Rajasthan's Udaipur next month.

According to party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, Congress President Sonia Gandhi constituted the 2024 task group in response to a report made by an eight-member committee last week and a debate on it today.

The Congress has been struggling to evolve its strategy for upcoming elections in the wake of a series of defeats at the hustings.

Speculations were ripe about Prashant Kishor joining the Congress. However, just days earlier, the election strategist held talks with ruling TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.