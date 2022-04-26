Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    More than me party needs leadership: Prashant Kishor after declining Congress' offer

    The declaration came a day after the Congress kept Kishor's entry under wraps by establishing a "Empowered Action Group" to handle "political problems" ahead of the 2024 national elections and a three-day conference in Rajasthan's Udaipur next month.

    More than me party needs leadership Election strategist Prashant Kishor after declining Congress offer gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 4:48 PM IST

    Political analyst Prashant Kishor on Tuesday declined the Congress' offer to join the party as a member of a committee amid speculations over his meetings with the Congress top brass over the past few days. In his initial response on Twitter, Kishor stated, "I refused Congress' wonderful invitation to join the party as a member of the EAG (Empowered Action Group) and assume responsibility for the elections."

    Giving a confirmation of the same, Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala posted on Twitter, "Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted an Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to the party."

    The declaration came a day after the Congress kept Kishor's entry under wraps by establishing a "Empowered Action Group" to handle "political problems" ahead of the 2024 national elections and a three-day conference in Rajasthan's Udaipur next month.

    Also Read | Prashant Kishor declines Congress party invite to join party

    According to party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, Congress President Sonia Gandhi constituted the 2024 task group in response to a report made by an eight-member committee last week and a debate on it today.

    The Congress has been struggling to evolve its strategy for upcoming elections in the wake of a series of defeats at the hustings.

    Speculations were ripe about Prashant Kishor joining the Congress. However, just days earlier, the election strategist held talks with ruling TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 4:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thieves use JCB machine to steal money from ATM; watch - gps

    Thieves use JCB machine to steal money from ATM; watch

    Elon Musk's 'Twitter': India's IT capital tech experts hope Twitter becomes more 'democratic'-ycb

    Elon Musk's 'Twitter': India's IT capital tech experts hope Twitter becomes more 'democratic'

    Mumbai CP shares video of MP-MLA Rana duo sipping tea inside Khar police station - adt

    Mumbai CP shares video of MP-MLA Rana duo sipping tea inside Khar police station

    Prashant Kishor declines Congress party invite to join party

    Prashant Kishor declines Congress party invite to join party

    Tesla is welcome but Elon Musk has to Make in India Nitin Gadkari gcw

    Tesla is welcome, but Elon Musk has to Make in India: Nitin Gadkari

    Recent Stories

    Bank holidays in May 2022: Banks to remain closed for 11 days, check dates - adt

    Bank holidays in May 2022: Banks to remain closed for 11 days, check dates

    Thieves use JCB machine to steal money from ATM; watch - gps

    Thieves use JCB machine to steal money from ATM; watch

    Elon Musk's 'Twitter': India's IT capital tech experts hope Twitter becomes more 'democratic'-ycb

    Elon Musk's 'Twitter': India's IT capital tech experts hope Twitter becomes more 'democratic'

    Watch Here is how Ranbir Kapoor introduced Alia Bhatt to the family drb

    Watch: Here’s how Ranbir Kapoor introduced Alia Bhatt to the family

    football epl 'Beast' Erling Haaland needs to come to Arsenal says friend Martin Odegaard amid Man City links snt

    'Beast' Haaland needs to come to Arsenal, says friend Odegaard amid Man City links

    Recent Videos

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Video Icon
    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition asks BJP gcw

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Video Icon
    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    Video Icon
    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon