Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CLP leader, Sonia Gandhi accepts resignation

Kamal Nath, the Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, resigned from the Congress on Thursday. The Congress high command has accepted the previous chief minister's resignation and named Dr Govind Singh as Leader of the Congress Legislature Party, and therefore Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Congress national secretary KC Venugopal wrote to Nath on April 28th, stating, "This is to tell you that the Hon'ble Congress President has accepted your resignation as Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Madhya Pradesh, effective immediately. The CLP Leader of Madhya Pradesh, your contribution to the party is much appreciated."

"The Hon'ble Congress President has also accepted the proposal to nominate Dr Govind Singh as the Leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Madhya Pradesh," Venugopal added.

After winning the state Assembly elections in 2018, Nath served as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for roughly 15 months. However, the Congress administration was deposed in March 2020, following a period of political turbulence in the state as a result of a series of resignations by sitting MLAs.

It fueled the party's schism with Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had aspired to the top role following the election triumph but then changed his mind and accepted the position of state party head. However, with the party planning to support Nath in the party position as well, Scindia joined the BJP with 22 faithful MLAs, bringing down Nath's administration. Nath was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly when the BJP took control in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are slated for the end of next year.

