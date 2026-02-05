Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal accused Congress and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of being 'two sides of the same coin,' alleging they spread fear among Muslims for political gain after Owaisi criticised Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'Miya' remarks.

Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and said that both parties are "two sides of the same coin," who spread fear among Muslims about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Jaiswal's remarks come after Owaisi criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over "Miya" remarks and said that the Chief Minister disrespected the muslim community in the state. In Assam, the term 'Miya' refers to Bengali-speaking Muslims. The BJP and CM Sarma have been attacking the 'Miya' community, but wooing Assam's indigenous Muslims.

Jaiswal accuses Cong, Owaisi of 'scare tactics'

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader alleged that both parties have "sought to scare the minority community" for political gains. "Congress and Owaisi do such things. They are two sides of the same coin. Their job from the beginning has been to scare the minority community, the Muslim brothers, by telling them that the BJP will come and destroy them," Jaiswal told ANI here.

'Congress resorting to drama'

The Bihar minister further accused the Congress of resorting to "drama" in Parliament over the suspension of eight Opposition MPs, including seven from Congress, who reportedly blocked the seats of BJP leaders, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during proceedings. "This is all a drama. The Congress party orchestrates all these theatrics. Congress is now on the verge of extinction, so in this situation, they are now using women," he alleged, without elaborating further.

Jaiswal's remarks come amid heightened political sparring between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Opposition parties.

'Owaisi's frustration is showing': BJP MP

Meanwhile, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma also hit out at AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, suggesting that the Hyderabad MP's recent comments reflected political frustration. "Owaisi ji's frustration is showing now. He is seeing dreams of communalism and separatism. NDA dreams of unity," Sharma told ANI.

Owaisi hits out at Assam CM over 'Miya' remarks

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over "Miya" remarks, accusing him of disrespecting the muslim community in the state. "The Chief Minister of Assam is of the BJP. Can any Chief Minister say something like this: 'If there's a 'Miya' driver in the auto-rickshaw, and the bill is five rupees, then you give him four rupees?' In Assam, 'Miya' refers to Muslims who were brought there by the British 150-200 years ago to cultivate the land and work. They are citizens of India. They speak Bengali. How small are you, the Chief Minister of Assam? (ANI)