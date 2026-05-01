Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and CPI(M)'s Brinda Karat slammed the Centre over the hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices. Shivakumar called it a 'backstabbing' of voters. The price of a 19kg cylinder was increased by around Rs 993.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the recent hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices, accusing the government of "cheating" voters and burdening the common man.

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Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the move was anticipated after the elections and termed it a "backstabbing" of the people. "It will affect the common man and the hotels. They (the BJP) have cheated the voters of this country. We knew they would do this after the elections. This is backstabbing the people. We will condemn this and agitate against it so that they roll back the price hike," he said.

CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat Criticises Move

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat also criticised the government, calling the decision as PM Narendra Modi's gift to people on International Labour Day. "On Labour Day, this is Modi's gift for labourers. The price of LPG touching Rs. 3000, with no increase in the wage of labourers, is going to impact the lives of lakhs of poor in the country...Modiji goes big on subsidies..is it only for Ambani and Adani and for common people?," she said.

Details of the Price Revision

The remarks came after prices of commercial LPG cylinders were increased by around Rs 993, taking the cost of a 19 kg cylinder in Delhi to Rs 3,071.50 from Friday, raising input costs for businesses, while domestic LPG prices remain unchanged.

There has been no change in the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder, which continues to be used by around 33 crore households across the country.

The revision applies only to commercial and bulk LPG categories, which together account for a relatively smaller share of overall LPG consumption in India. Domestic LPG, which is subsidised and widely used for cooking, has been kept out of the latest price revision.

The hike comes against the backdrop of volatile global crude oil prices, which have remained elevated in recent weeks due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Brent crude had touched USD 126 per barrel on Thursday, before falling to USD 113 per barrel on Friday. Since India imports a significant portion of its LPG requirements, domestic pricing of commercial and non-subsidised cylinders is linked to international benchmarks and is revised on a monthly basis. (ANI)