Cold wave, dense fog to engulf Delhi, UP, several other states; IMD issues alert

The India Meteorological Department predicted that the minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to be below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.

After a brief respite, Delhi, the nation's capital, is once more experiencing chilly mornings after Sunday's low of 5.5 degrees Celsius. Delhi residents awoke in the chilly morning as the temperature dropped below 7 degrees Celsius and visibility was reduced by dense fog. The similar situation is probably going to occur in Delhi, where the morning low will be 5 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, numerous portions of central India and surrounding areas of the peninsula, east, and northwest India will likely have minimum and maximum temperatures that are below average in January 2023. The IMD predicted that several areas of northeast India, certain areas of northwest India, and southern portions of the South Peninsula will have low temperatures that are above average to normal.

Also Read | AAP to gherao LG VK Saxena's residence to protest over 'weak' law-and-order situation

Additionally, it stated that "much of northeast India and certain areas of northwest, east, and east central India are anticipated to see above average maximum temperatures."

IMD also predicted monthly rainfall for January 2023 over Northwest India consisting of seven meteorological subdivisions (East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh) is most likely to be below normal.

Also Read: Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

During January 2023, monthly minimum temperatures are most likely to be below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.

This week will bring cold temperatures to residents of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. When outside, IMD has recommended people to protect their faces. According to a recent advice from IMD, dense to extremely dense fog is predicted to make mobility difficult and driving dangerous.

Also Read: Killing of 4 villagers in Rajouri sparks outrage; parties say claims of normalcy exposed

