Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cold wave, dense fog to engulf Delhi, UP, several other states; IMD issues alert

    The India Meteorological Department predicted that the minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to be below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.
     

    Cold wave, dense fog to engulf Delhi UP several other states in coming days IMD issues alert gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    After a brief respite, Delhi, the nation's capital, is once more experiencing chilly mornings after Sunday's low of 5.5 degrees Celsius. Delhi residents awoke in the chilly morning as the temperature dropped below 7 degrees Celsius and visibility was reduced by dense fog. The similar situation is probably going to occur in Delhi, where the morning low will be 5 degrees Celsius.

    According to the India Meteorological Department, numerous portions of central India and surrounding areas of the peninsula, east, and northwest India will likely have minimum and maximum temperatures that are below average in January 2023. The IMD predicted that several areas of northeast India, certain areas of northwest India, and southern portions of the South Peninsula will have low temperatures that are above average to normal.

    Also Read | AAP to gherao LG VK Saxena's residence to protest over 'weak' law-and-order situation

    Additionally, it stated that "much of northeast India and certain areas of northwest, east, and east central India are anticipated to see above average maximum temperatures."

    IMD also predicted monthly rainfall for January 2023 over Northwest India consisting of seven meteorological subdivisions (East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh) is most likely to be below normal.

    Also Read: Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    During January 2023, monthly minimum temperatures are most likely to be below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India. 

    This week will bring cold temperatures to residents of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. When outside, IMD has recommended people to protect their faces. According to a recent advice from IMD, dense to extremely dense fog is predicted to make mobility difficult and driving dangerous.

    Also Read: Killing of 4 villagers in Rajouri sparks outrage; parties say claims of normalcy exposed
     

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2023, 1:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Child killed, several injured after IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri AJR

    Child killed, several injured after IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

    BJP MLA admits knowing Bengaluru businessman who shoots self; check details - adt

    BJP MLA admits knowing Bengaluru businessman who shot himself; check details

    Malegaon blast case Bombay High Court rejects discharge plea of Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit AJR

    Malegaon blast case: Bombay High Court rejects discharge plea of Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit

    AAP to gherao LG VK Saxena's residence to protest over 'weak' law-and-order situation - adt

    AAP to gherao LG VK Saxena's residence to protest over 'weak' law-and-order situation

    Salman Khurshid takes to Facebook over his 'roasting' for Rahul Gandhi 'superhuman' remark

    Salman Khurshid takes to Facebook after 'roasting' over calling Rahul Gandhi a 'superhuman'

    Recent Stories

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Playing Tests in India is something I have always wanted to do - Australia Ashton Agar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Playing Tests in India is something I've always wanted to do' - Ashton Agar

    Child killed, several injured after IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri AJR

    Child killed, several injured after IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise takes Russia by storm- read details RBA

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise takes Russia by storm- read details

    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Motors likely to showcase Altroz EV Punch EV Avinya concept more gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors likely to showcase Altroz EV, Punch EV, Avinya & more

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23: Concerned that Chelsea did not deserve the win - Graham Potter on Nottingham Forest draw-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Concerned that Chelsea didn't deserve the win' - Potter on Nottingham draw

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon