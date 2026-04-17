BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan contests from Coimbatore North, facing a triangular fight with DMK's Senthamil Selvan and TVK's V Sampathkumar in a historically AIADMK-dominated seat, making it a critical battleground in the Tamil Nadu polls.

The Coimbatore North constituency stands as a critical urban battleground in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, with BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan shifting from her Coimbatore South stronghold to take on a triangular challenge from DMK's Senthamil Selvan and actor Vijay's debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's V Sampathkumar. Historically an AIADMK fortress, this seat is among the most competitive and ideologically charged assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

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Vanathi Srinivasan is the National President of the BJP Mahila Morcha and was elected as MLA from the Coimbatore South constituency, defeating Kamal Haasan of Makkal Needhi Maiama. She is now contesting from Coimbatore North, having shifted from Coimbatore South where she secured the historic 2021 victory.

Electoral History and Shifting Vote Shares

The electoral history of the region underscores a consistent preference for the AIADMK, though the margins have narrowed significantly over time. In the 2021 elections, Amman K Arjunan secured the seat for the AIADMK with 81,454 votes, narrowly defeating the DMK's Shanmugasundaram by a margin of just over 4,000 votes, while the MNM emerged as a notable third-party force with 13% of the share. The thin margin, in a state where the DMK swept to power with 133 out of 234 seats, underlined just how competitive this particular seat remains.

This followed the 2016 results, where Arun Kumar PRG won for the AIADMK with a 7,724-vote lead over the DMK. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections told a different story in the same seat as DMK polled 40.76 per cent in the Coimbatore North constituency segment, the BJP polled 35.83 per cent, and the AIADMK fell to just 14.6 per cent, demonstrating that BJP had built a significant direct vote base in Coimbatore independent of its alliance partner.

Campaign Focus and Local Grievances

While the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, under candidate Senthamil Selvan, emphasises the success of state welfare schemes like the women's rights grant, the BJP counters with promises of central infrastructure funding, a rise in urban vote shares through a platform of Tamil identity and environmental protection. The campaign is currently defined by local grievances, particularly regarding delayed flyover projects in Ganapathy and Saravanampatti, irregular Siruvani water supply, and the rising operational costs for the city's famed pump and motor industries.

Key Contenders and Political Dynamics

As the 2026 race unfolds, the key contenders present a diverse mix of veteran leadership and new-age political aspirations. Vanathi Srinivasan brings the weight of her national role in the BJP Mahila Morcha; Senthamil Selvan relies on the DMK's organisational strength, and V Sampathkumar leverages the massive fan-driven momentum of the TVK chief's Vijay.

Tamil Nadu nears polling in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

State-Wide Alliances

The main contest is the elections is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. (ANI)