    Cognizant company faces backlash for posting job offer with Rs 2.5 lpa for freshers

    Cognizant's job posting offering an annual salary of Rs 2.52 lakhs for new tech graduates has faced backlash for being too low. Critics argue it’s insufficient in the tech sector, while entrepreneur Vatsal Sanghvi suggests the salary should be seen as a stipend due to the training provided.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

    Cognizant, the American multinational IT giant, is under intense scrutiny following its recent job posting that offers an annual salary of just Rs 2.52 lakhs for new tech graduates.  The company, which invited applications for various tech roles, has faced criticism after revealing that the starting salary amounts to approximately Rs 21,000 per month. This figure has sparked outrage among tech professionals, who argue that it represents a significantly low wage in a sector known for its competitive pay scales.

    The job advertisement quickly garnered over 1.5 million views, leading to a flood of reactions from the tech community. Many have expressed their discontent, with some sarcastically questioning how graduates might spend such a modest salary. One comment read, "This is a very generous salary offer. What do graduates do with so much money?" Another user lamented that if the amount was intended for techies from the 2002 batch, it wouldn't suffice to live in a metro city after deducting expenses like Provident Fund (PF).

    Another witty remark suggested that with this salary, one could only afford a rented house in a village and some Maggi packets. One individual even quipped, "Cognizant experiments on whether life can be lived on tea and hope."

    In defence of the company, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Vatsal Sanghvi, founder of 1811 Labs, has stepped up to provide a different perspective. He suggested that the offered salary should be viewed as a stipend, given that the company plans to provide thorough training to its new hires. Sanghvi highlighted a common issue with freshers, stating, "The quality of freshers is usually so bad that their work costs over Rs 20,000 a month. Most don't know how to communicate professionally, let alone code."

    This response from Sanghvi adds a layer of context to the ongoing debate, emphasizing the challenges companies face when integrating new graduates into their workforce. As the conversation continues, the tech industry will be watching closely to see how Cognizant and other companies address the evolving expectations of fresh talent.

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Who is Rimjhim Sinha? Face behind 'Reclaim the Night' movement

    Weather: IMD predicts widespread rainfall across Kerala until August 17, orange alert in 2 districts

    'Withdraw deposits, halt transactions': Karnataka govt orders closure of accounts in SBI, PNB; Here's why

    Kerala: Police finds man abducted from Thiruvananthapuram, identifies gold snatching gang as accused

    'Badalta Kashmir': Kashmiri youth's 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chant on Independence Day sets internet abuzz (WATCH)

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Who is Rimjhim Sinha? Face behind 'Reclaim the Night' movement

    Weather: IMD predicts widespread rainfall across Kerala until August 17, orange alert in 2 districts

    Kangaroo to Koala-6 Animals that do not drink water

    Mastering Wealth Growth with a Step- Up SIP Calculator

    Dengue in Bangalore: 7 plants that repel mosquitoes

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

