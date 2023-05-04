Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CNG plant to be established in Brahmapuram to produce natural gas from waste: Kerala Minister MB Rajesh

    The decision was taken in a meeting convened by minister P Rajeev, MB Rajesh and Chief Secretary VP Joy with representatives of BPCL. 
     

    CNG plant to be established in Brahmapuram to produce natural gas from waste: Kerala Minister MB Rajesh anr
    First Published May 4, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Excise Minister MB Rajesh on Wednesday informed that a CNG plant will be established in Brahmapuram and an agreement in principle has been reached with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in this regard. 

    The decision was taken in a meeting convened by minister P Rajeev, MB Rajesh and Chief Secretary VP Joy with representatives of BPCL. 

    The government has given BPCL the land, which would be used for the plant's construction. BPCL is also responsible for maintaining the plant. The plant can be operational within a year, according to BPCL. The plant can process the trash from Kochi and the adjacent municipalities. 

    The plant will be established in a year, according to Minister MB Rajesh, and this will be a significant step in the government's efforts to find a solution to Kochi's waste crisis. The plant is anticipated to be operating in less than a year, the minister added. After discovering that a natural gas plant would be better appropriate for Kochi's climate, BPCL came up with a revised idea. The minister disclosed that additional project-related conversations will take place in the upcoming days.

    For BPCL activities, the natural gas created by waste treatment will be utilised. Additionally, the generated organic manure will be sold. The Corporation and the municipalities will see to it that the sorted garbage is made available for plant operations on a regular basis. 

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
