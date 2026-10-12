Kerala's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered two FIRs against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, and others in the CMRL-Exalogic financial dealings case, following a High Court order.

The Keralam Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered two FIRs in connection with the financial dealings between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic, naming former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others as accused. Pinarayi's daughter T Veena has been named as an accused in both cases. Pinarayi Vijayan is the first accused in the monthly payment (Masappadi) case, while Mohammed Riyas is the first accused in the money laundering case.

Corruption and Hawala Cases Registered

The first case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, while the second relates to an alleged hawala money transaction. The cases were registered following a Kerala High Court order directing the Vigilance Department to initiate proceedings based on a report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sections mentioned in the FIR are the Prevention of Corruption Act: Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(d), along with provisions under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Indian Penal Code, 1860: Sections 12, 13(1)(b), 13(2) and 120-B.

Vijayan Defends Transaction as 'Legitimate'

The CMRL-Exalogic case relates to allegations surrounding transactions between CMRL and Exalogic Solutions, a company linked to Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena.

Addressing the allegations last month, Vijayan had said, "What exactly is the issue in the matter related to Exalogic? Exalogic entered into a contract with CMRL, which is a separate company, to provide certain services. It was a proper and legitimate agreement. Normally, when such services are provided, the company receives payment for them, and there is nothing unusual about accepting that payment."

He added, "If the money received had not been accounted for, that would be an offence because every company is required to properly account for its transactions. But is there any such offence here? The money is accounted for. There are taxes that have to be paid on such income as per law and amounts that have to be remitted to the government. Was there any lapse in that regard? Everything was done properly." (ANI)