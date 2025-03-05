CM Yogi: UP’s safe and secure environment is a result of 8 years of continuous efforts and hard work

CM Yogi Adityanath highlights Uttar Pradesh's transformation from a state plagued by mafia rule to a secure investment destination. Crime rates have significantly declined due to comprehensive police reforms and a dismantling of the previous lawless environment.

During the budget discussion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the remarkable transformation in Uttar Pradesh's law and order situation. He pointed out that there was a time when the mafia held sway, chasing people while the police retreated and even saluted them.

However, the state's image has significantly changed, earning respect from people across the country and the world. CM Yogi noted that Uttar Pradesh, once avoided by investors, has now emerged as the nation's top investment destination.

Referring to NCRB data, CM Yogi detailed the substantial decline in crime rates between 2016 and 2024. "There has been a reduction of 77.43 percent in the case of loot, robbery cases dropped by 84.41%, murder cases by 41.01%, violence and arson by 66.40%, housebreaking by 5.12%, and kidnappings for ransom by 54.72%," he informed.

In 2016 there were 263 robbery cases compared to just 50 in 2022. He emphasized that the legacy of past governments, which allowed lawlessness to thrive, has been dismantled. The "One District, One Mafia" era is now a thing of the past, replaced by a secure and stable environment built through eight years of consistent efforts.

CM Yogi attributed this success to comprehensive police reforms, which included enhancing facilities, improving training, adopting technology, ensuring transparency, fostering public communication, and modernizing policing practices.

He recalled the previous state of affairs when criminals operated fearlessly, and even High Court judges were not spared from mafia intimidation. In contrast, today, those same mafias cower before the law. CM Yogi remarked that while the administration must project authority, the mafia now fears the system in Uttar Pradesh.

