UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced the state is now India's 5th largest exporter with exports crossing Rs 2 lakh crore. He credited Bhadohi's handmade carpets and will inaugurate the India Carpet Expo and launch projects worth over Rs 1,340 crore.

UP Becomes Fifth-Largest Exporting State

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state has become the country’s fifth-largest exporting state with exports crossing Rs 2 lakh crore, and announced that he will inaugurate the golden jubilee edition of the international handmade carpet trade fair, ‘India Carpet Expo’, in Bhadohi.

In a post shared on X, CM Yogi said Uttar Pradesh’s exports have increased by nearly 2.27 times in the last 10 years and highlighted Bhadohi’s carpets as a major contributor to the state’s exports. “The talent of Bhadohi once had to find its own way, but today the government is opening new doors of development, markets and opportunities for it. The state’s exports have increased by nearly 2.27 times in the last 10 years and have crossed Rs 2 lakh crore. Uttar Pradesh is the fifth-largest exporting state in the country. Bhadohi’s carpets make a major contribution to these exports," CM Yogi said.

Empowering Artisans

The CM wrote that the same hands that took Bhadohi’s carpets to the world through their craftsmanship had, before 2017, continued to wait for basic facilities and opportunities. "Today, under the double-engine government, the same craftsmanship is being connected with development and the global market. The demand for Bhadohi’s hand-made carpets is today the highest in the world, earning recognition for Uttar Pradesh’s craftsmanship on the global stage," he said.

Carpet Expo and Development Projects

CM Yogi said he would inaugurate the golden jubilee edition of the international handmade carpet trade fair, ‘India Carpet Expo’, and interact with exporters, sellers and entrepreneurs associated with the carpet industry. "Today he will inaugurate the golden jubilee edition of Asia’s largest international handmade carpet trade fair, ‘India Carpet Expo’, and interact with exporters, sellers and entrepreneurs of the carpet industry. Respect for the artisan’s hands, expansion of enterprise, employment for the youth and prosperity for Bhadohi - this is the new identity of the confluence of heritage and development in the new Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The Chief Minister wrote that on this occasion, 112 development projects worth more than Rs 1,340 crore will be gifted to the Bhadohi, Aurai and Gyanpur Assembly constituencies, and beneficiaries of various schemes will be provided benefits.