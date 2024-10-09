Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yogi govt plans state-of-the-art flatted factory complex to boost Meerut's jewelry industry

    Meerut's jewelry industry plays a crucial role in the state’s economy, boasting an annual turnover exceeding 2,000 crores. More than 40,000 goldsmiths, gemstone makers, and jewelers are part of this industry.

    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 5:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 5:03 PM IST

    The Yogi government is taking significant steps to boost the jewelry industry in Meerut. As part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, a multi-storey flatted factory complex will be built in Ved Vyas Puri, Meerut, to promote the gems and gold jewelry sector. 

    The project, overseen by the Meerut Development Authority (MDA), is moving forward with work already underway on the detailed project report. The construction and development works are expected to be completed within 24 months, with construction potentially beginning by the end of November.

    The flatted factory will span 32,000 square meters in a strategically advantageous location. Situated along the Meerut-Haridwar highway, it is just 3 kilometers from the Delhi-Meerut highway and 20 kilometers from the Ganga Expressway. Additionally, it will be only 1.5 kilometers away from the National Institute of Jewelry Technology campus. The factory will also enjoy excellent connectivity to Jewar Airport via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, making it accessible within 45 minutes.

    Meerut's jewelry industry plays a crucial role in the state’s economy, boasting an annual turnover exceeding 2,000 crores. More than 40,000 goldsmiths, gemstone makers, and jewelers are part of this industry. Recognizing its significance, the National Institute of Jewelry Technology (NIJTM) was set up in Meerut in 2016. For a long time, the jewelry and gemstone industry in Meerut has been asking for the expansion of the traditional bullion market. 

    CM Yogi's new initiative aims to meet this demand while also planning for future needs. This effort will create new opportunities, including employment, not just in Meerut but also in the surrounding areas. With this expansion, Meerut will grow as a major hub for the jewelry industry, attracting industrialists and customers from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, and parts of Haryana, making it a key destination for jewelry shopping.

    Notably, the upcoming flatted factory complex in Ved Vyas Puri, Meerut, will offer modern trunk facilities and plug-and-play infrastructure. Designed with state-of-the-art automation, the complex will feature world-class amenities, helping boost the development of both Meerut and the surrounding areas.

    The complex will include advanced systems such as lifts, intelligent security, modern lighting, and ample parking. It will also provide common exhibition and conference spaces for businesses. Built with sustainability in mind, the complex will follow modern environmental standards and incorporate a universal governance interface.

    In addition to housing showrooms and factories for entrepreneurs in the gems and gold jewelry industry, the complex will offer space for non-polluting startups and other sectors, creating a versatile environment for business growth.

