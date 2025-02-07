CM Yogi applauds Uttarakhand's progress under PM Modi and CM Dhami’s leadership

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Uttarakhand, inaugurating a Kisan Mela and promoting agricultural advancements. He emphasized self-reliance, modern techniques, and the strategic importance of Uttarakhand's growth.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Uttarakhand for a three-day visit, where he inaugurated the two-day Kisan Mela at Guru Gorakhnath Mahavidyalaya in Yamkeshwar.

On this occasion, he garlanded the statue of his guru, Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj, seeking his blessings. He also paid tribute to General Bipin Rawat, the country’s first Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), by offering flowers at his statue.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected various stalls at the Kisan Mela, taking a close look at modern agricultural devices. He emphasized that such events will play a crucial role in making Uttarakhand’s agriculture self-reliant and technologically advanced.

Paying homage to the sacred land of Uttarakhand, he highlighted that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state is making rapid strides in development.

Acknowledging the achievements of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Mahavidyalaya, he commended the support of the Uttarakhand government in helping the institution set new benchmarks in education.

In his address, the Chief Minister made a special mention of Uttarakhand’s Biosystem Agriculture and Technology University, calling it the first institute of its kind in the country with a significant contribution to the agricultural sector.

He noted that the university, named after Govind Ballabh Pant, the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, was established in 1960 during a period of food scarcity in the country. He credited the university for playing a pivotal role in strengthening India’s food security through the Green Revolution.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Anna Yojana,’ he stated that the government is now providing free ration to more than 80 crore people. He further emphasized, "There can be no greater guarantee in this world than food security."

CM Yogi urged local farmers to preserve their traditional agricultural practices and not rely solely on material development. He pointed out that cultivable land in Uttarakhand is gradually becoming barren but can be restored through horticulture and vegetable production.

He encouraged farmers to make optimal use of their land by adopting modern agricultural techniques with the support of agricultural universities and other institutions, enabling them to become self-reliant and contribute to Uttarakhand’s prosperity.

Highlighting Uttarakhand’s strategic geographical location and its role in national security, he emphasized that the state’s agriculture and economic growth are not just financially significant but also strategically important. He urged local youth to stay in their homeland and engage in advanced farming and productive ventures, rather than migrating in search of employment.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of water conservation, wellness centers, and modern education in Uttarakhand’s progress. Calling for a drug-free society, he emphasized the need for comprehensive campaigns to make Devbhoomi Uttarakhand completely free from drug abuse.

Yogi Adityanath also outlined several initiatives related to irrigation and connectivity, stating that better facilities for water conservation are being introduced and new educational institutions are being established. He announced that a science faculty will be introduced at Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Mahavidyalaya starting in July, while stadium construction work is progressing at a rapid pace.

He urged collective efforts to ensure successful implementation of state and central government schemes at the grassroots level, emphasizing the need for collaboration to drive development forward.

The Chief Minister emphasized promotion of goat rearing and poultry farming in Uttarakhand, highlighting their potential as profitable sources of income for farmers. He mentioned that goats and high-quality seeds were distributed to some farmers during the Kisan Mela. Stressing the health benefits of goat milk, he stated, "Goat milk helps in reducing lung diseases, and farmers can also achieve financial stability through goat rearing."

Reiterating the significance of the "Vocal for Local" initiative, he emphasized that promoting local products is the key to building a self-reliant India. He described self-reliance as more than just an idea—"it is a concrete step toward realizing the vision of a developed India."

He urged the people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand to embrace modern agricultural technologies while preserving their traditional practices, thereby setting new benchmarks in the agricultural sector.

He further stated, "Uttarakhand is the crown of India. Its prosperity is vital not just for the state but also for the security and development of the entire nation. We must work together to make Uttarakhand self-reliant and developed."

During his visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath garlanded the statue of Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj at Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Mahavidyalaya and sought his blessings. Reflecting on his memories associated with the institution, he recalled the dedication and efforts of his guru, Mahant Avedyanath Ji, and his father, Anand Singh Bisht, in establishing the college.

CM Yogi paid floral tribute to the statue of the country's first Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, installed by the General Bipin Rawat Memorial Foundation. Acknowledging General Rawat’s legacy, CM Yogi praised him as a proud son of Uttarakhand and the nation’s first CDS.

He commended the General Bipin Rawat Memorial Foundation for preserving his memory and establishing memorials at various locations across the country.

Expressing gratitude, he said, “The Foundation deserves appreciation for its efforts in honoring General Rawat’s legacy. I also thank them for hoisting the 100-feet-high tricolor in this college—a symbol of the nation’s pride—to keep the memory of our father alive.”

The event was attended by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat, Vice Chancellor of G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology Manmohan Singh Chauhan, MLA Renu Bisht, Director of the National Dairy Research Institute Dr. Dheer Singh, Vice Chancellor of Uttarakhand Open University Prof. O.P.S. Negi, Secretary of the General Bipin Rawat Memorial Foundation Manjit Singh Negi, Principal of Guru Gorakhnath Mahavidyalaya Yojesh Kumar Sharma, and several other dignitaries.

