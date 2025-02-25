CM Yogi announces Sanatan Dharma Museum in Ayodhya to showcase global temple architecture

CM Yogi Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party's stance on Dalit leaders and the Constitution, highlighting BJP's initiatives honoring Ambedkar and promoting UP's cultural heritage. He emphasized the government's commitment to development and women's empowerment through various schemes.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly criticized the Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties over their stance on the Constitution and respect for Dalit leaders. He accused them of neglecting the contributions of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram, and other Dalit-backward leaders.

Speaking during the Motion of Thanks debate, CM Yogi highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the BJP’s double-engine government in honor of Dr. Ambedkar, including the construction of Panch Teerthas and the establishment of the Ambedkar International Center. He stated, "The world has seen the actions of the Samajwadi Party. They cannot escape their past deeds even if they get a clean chit from anywhere. Every civilized society has been distressed by their conduct."

CM Yogi emphasized that 2024 marks the Amrit Mahotsav year of the Indian Constitution, celebrating 75 years since its implementation on January 26, 1950. He reiterated the government’s efforts to honor Ambedkar and other constitution makers through various initiatives.

He stated that the Panch Teerths were built by the Bharatiya Janata Party government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, several important projects are being undertaken by the BJP's double-engine government, including the construction of an international cultural center named after Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in Lucknow, the celebration of Constitution Day on November 26, and the beautification of significant sites such as Sir Govardhan in Kashi and Maharishi Valmiki's holy Tapo Sthal in Lalpur, Chitrakoot. Other key initiatives include the Vijay Stambh Memorial of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich and the development of a 56-foot-high statue of Nishad Raj Guha along with Lord Ram in Shringaverpur as part of a corridor project.

He also announced upcoming projects, including a grand scheme in honor of Punya Sloka Mata Ahilyabai Holkar and dedicated programs for Sant Kabir and Sant Ravidas. Additionally, he highlighted the centenary celebrations of the Kakori Train Action, an important milestone in India’s independence movement, and assured that the government would commemorate it with grandeur.

CM Yogi further noted that 2024 marks the 300th birth anniversary of Punya Sloka Mata Ahilyabai Holkar, and the government will soon announce a major scheme in her honor. He emphasized that schemes have also been introduced in the names of Sant Kabir and Sant Ravidas.

Taking a sharp dig at the Samajwadi Party, CM Yogi questioned their recent claims of respecting Ambedkar’s legacy. He accused them of previously renaming Kannauj Medical College and planning to demolish Ambedkar memorials for marriage halls.

"Since when did you socialists start respecting Ambedkar? The SP government once planned to demolish these memorials. Their history with great leaders and women is well known," he recalled the infamous guest house scandal during the SP regime. He stressed that the party's past actions continue to haunt them, regardless of any legal clean chit.

CM Yogi underscored the state government’s commitment to preserving Uttar Pradesh’s cultural identity. He credited the BJP government for celebrating Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day since 2018 and launching the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme, which has significantly boosted local artisans and increased exports.

"For the first time, black salt rice, known as the Prasad of Lord Buddha, has gained recognition. Uttar Pradesh’s exports have now reached over ₹2.25 lakh crore," he added.

CM Yogi Adityanath stated that in 2019, during the second year of UP Day, the government launched the Vishwakarma Shram Samman scheme to honor and support the artisans of India. Highlighting efforts towards women’s empowerment, he spoke about the Mission Shakti campaign, which was introduced on UP Day 2020 to promote women's respect, safety, and self-reliance.

He further mentioned that key initiatives such as Mahila Yuva Kisan in 2021, Amrit Mahotsav Year in 2022, and the Global Investors Summit on UP Day 2023 have significantly contributed to the state's economic growth. These efforts have resulted in investment proposals worth over Rs 40 lakh crore, out of which Rs 15 lakh crore has already materialized, creating employment opportunities for more than 60 lakh youth.

CM Yogi also shared that in 2024, the government organized a grand cultural program at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, with an investment of ₹500 crore, showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage.

Over the years, these initiatives have been expanded and carried forward throughout the year, aligning them with the enshrinement of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Highlighting the CM Yuva Udyam Yojana, launched on UP Foundation Day 2024, CM Yogi said the scheme provides interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh to young entrepreneurs. Over 96,000 applications were received in just one month, with 25,000 loans approved and 6,000 already disbursed.

CM Yogi also responded to criticism from the opposition regarding Ayodhya’s development. He pointed out that no significant progress was made in the holy city earlier, whereas today, 8-10 lakh devotees visit daily.

"Without road expansion, airport and railway station upgrades, how could such a large number of devotees come?" he asked.

He further announced that land has been acquired for the Sanatan Dharma Museum in Ayodhya, which will showcase the architecture of temples worldwide.

