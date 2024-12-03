CM Yogi Adityanath honours Divyangjans with awards and scholarships on International Disability Day

On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, CM Yogi Adityanath honoured Divyangjans with awards, scholarships, and assistive devices. Scholarships worth ₹54.38 crore were distributed, along with tablets for students. State-level awards recognized achievers, organizations, and students, emphasizing inclusion and empowerment in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow: On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated the achievements of Divyangjans and honoured those dedicated to their welfare. The event, held in Lucknow, saw the CM distributing assistive devices to 40 individuals and tablets to 324 divyang students. Scholarships worth ₹54.38 crore were transferred via DBT to over 2.53 lakh children from backward classes. Additionally, certificates were awarded to 28 youths who completed computer training programs.

State-level awards were presented to remarkable Divyangjans, voluntary organizations, and professionals. Varanasi district was recognized as the best in rehabilitation services, with Chief Development Officer Himanshu Nagpal accepting the award. Moradabad’s Chief Development Officer Sumit Yadav was lauded for fostering a barrier-free environment.

Dr Kaushiki Singh (Lucknow) and Ram Kishan Gupta (Kanpur Nagar) received accolades for their non-commercial and professional contributions, respectively. Nayi Subah Sanstha (Varanasi) was acknowledged for its rehabilitation efforts, while Jan Vikas Samiti (Varanasi) was honoured for innovative research.

In the inspiration category, awards were given to Manvendra Pratap Singh (Lucknow), Mukesh Mishra (Lucknow), and Swami Pratap Singh (Agra). Divyanshi Kasaudhan (Gorakhpur) was named the best creative divyang girl, while Pragati Kesarwani (Lucknow) and Deependra Singh (Sambhal) stood out as top divyang athletes.

Outstanding students, including Arpit Singh (90.16%) and Neha Maurya (89.83%), were celebrated for their academic excellence in 2023-24. CM Yogi also presented tablets to students from Dr. Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University and felicitated trainees from the Backward Classes Welfare Department’s computer program, further emphasizing the state’s commitment to empowerment and inclusion.

