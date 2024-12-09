CM Yogi honors 11 farmers, highlights PM Modi’s support for agriculture

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Prime Minister Modi's farmer-centric policies, highlighting their transformative impact on Uttar Pradesh's agriculture. UP's record production in various crops and its potential to feed the nation and the world were also underscored.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, said that while many played politics in the name of farmers after independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a sincere effort in 2014 to bring farmers into the center of the political agenda.

He said, "The Central and State Governments are committed to ensuring that farmers achieve self-reliance and never have to depend on anyone. Key initiatives such as issuing soil health cards and launching schemes like the PM Fasal Bima Yojana and PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana have significantly benefited the farming community."

The Chief Minister made these remarks at the 'Krishika - From Farming to Prosperity' program organized by a leading newspaper group at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. He commended the newspaper for its innovative initiatives and honored 11 outstanding farmers with cheques, shawls, and mementoes.

He remarked: "In Uttar Pradesh, the government has expanded irrigation facilities to an additional 23 lakh hectares over the past seven years, boosting farmers' income manifold. The Prime Minister's inauguration of the Arjun Sahayak Project in Bundelkhand in 2021 has transformed the region. Farmers who previously earned Rs 5,000 per bigha annually now report incomes of Rs 50,000 per bigha just two years later."

The CM informed that the PM Kusum Yojana is also progressing steadily, with solar panels being provided to one lakh farmers. Additionally, electricity dues for private tube-wells of over 14 lakh farmers were waived. Upon coming to power in 2017, the state government waived Rs 36,000 crore worth of loans for 86 lakh farmers, he added.

CM Yogi said, "Under PM Modi's leadership, farmers now receive one-and-a-half times the cost of their produce. Initiatives like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi have ensured direct financial support to 12 crore farmers nationwide, including 2.62 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that India has long been recognized as a nation with a predominantly rural economy. He stated, "Even today, in Uttar Pradesh, approximately 70% of the land is tied to the rural economy, serving as a vital source of income and employment. With 17% of the country’s population residing in UP, the state contributes significantly to the national food supply."

He added further, "Although UP has only 11% of India’s cultivable land, it produces over 20% of the nation’s food grains. Of the 235 lakh hectares of land in the state, 161 lakh hectares are cultivated, with 86% of it being irrigated and extremely fertile. This allows UP farmers to achieve nearly double the food grain production compared to other states."

The Chief Minister noted that Uttar Pradesh’s fertile land and abundant water resources are unparalleled globally. He added, "By providing timely access to technology and quality seeds, UP farmers have the potential to increase food grain production by 20% to threefold, positioning the state as capable of feeding both the country and the world."

Highlighting recent achievements, he said the state has expanded irrigation coverage and now has over 3,500 FPOs actively supporting agricultural activities. Warehousing capacity has also been enhanced. The sugarcane sector, once plagued by farmer protests, now boasts 120 operational sugar mills, 100 of which make payments to farmers within a week.

He said, "Uttar Pradesh ranks first in sugarcane, sugar, and ethanol production, while also contributing 25% of India’s potato production and 30% of its maize output. The state’s farmers have set records in the cultivation of paddy, wheat, pulses, and oilseeds. These achievements, driven by the hard work of farmers and the "double-engine" government’s initiatives, have restored UP’s pride as the food basket of the nation. "

CM Yogi also noted that UP leads the country in cattle rearing, with over 12 lakh stray cows being cared for in government shelters. The state runs three programs aimed at cow protection while promoting poison-free agriculture. Together with the central government, natural farming is being practiced on over 1.15 lakh hectares in Uttar Pradesh, particularly along the banks of the Ganga in 27 districts and all seven districts of Bundelkhand.

Shyam Bihari Gupta, chairman of the Gauseva Commission, is spearheading efforts to raise awareness about natural farming, which saves farmers Rs 12,000–15,000 per acre. If all 161 lakh hectares of cultivated land in UP were converted to natural farming, the economic benefits would run into lakhs of crores of rupees, Yogi asserted.

Yogi Adityanath shared inspiring success stories of farmers from Uttar Pradesh, highlighting their remarkable achievements. He mentioned a farmer from Bijnor who earns an impressive annual net profit of Rs 1 crore from just 10 acres of farming. Uttar Pradesh farmers have set a national benchmark by producing an extraordinary 86 tonnes (860 quintals) of sugarcane per acre.

The Chief Minister also spoke about a farmer who cultivates peppermint, processes it, and has achieved export earnings of Rs 200 crore. Furthermore, the global demand for UP’s agricultural produce was emphasized, with mangoes from the state fetching as much as Rs 1,000 per kilogram in international markets, including Russia, the US, and Europe.

On this occasion, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Dharmpal Singh, Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh, Chairman of Gauseva Commission Shyam Bihari Gupta, Vice Chancellor of Acharya Narendra Dev Agriculture and Technology University Prof. Bijendra Singh, Vice Chancellor of Chandrashekhar Azad Agriculture and Technology University Prof. Dr. Anand Kumar, Director General of State Agricultural Research Council Dr. Sanjay Singh etc. were present.

