CM Joseph Vijay's new Tamil Nadu government will release Rs 1000 monthly aid to women, promising a future hike to Rs 2500. He also ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor outlets near temples, schools, and bus stands across the state.

CM Vijay Govt Assures Continuity of Women's Aid

Chief Minister Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government will release the monthly entitlement assistance of Rs 1000 to women beneficiaries' accounts, ensuring that the assistance doesn't get disrupted till the new government increases the current amount to the promised amount of Rs 2500, according to the sources.

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CM Joseph Vijay held a meeting with the finance secretary, higher officials in the Secretariat, to ensure that the amount of Rs 1,000, which has been credited to the bank accounts of women beneficiaries in the last DMK Government, is released tomorrow. TVK has promised that they will increase the monthly entitlement assistance amount from 1000 rupees to 2500 rupees.

Closure of 717 TASMAC Outlets Ordered

Earlier, Vijay, after taking charge as CM, ordered the closure of 717 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlets located near temples, schools, colleges and bus stands across the stat Chief Minister Vijay directed officials to shut down TASMAC liquor retail outlets functioning within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations within two weeks.

According to an official release, the TASMAC currently operates 4,765 liquor shops across the state, of which 717 were found violating the specified distance norms according to a survey ordered by the Chief Minister.

The government said the closures include 276 outlets near places of worship, 186 near educational institutions and 255 near bus stands. The decision is significant because TASMAC remains one of Tamil Nadu's biggest revenue-generating systems, even as demands for liquor shop closures have echoed across party lines for years.

TVK Forms 'Government of Common People'

"With the welfare of the general public in mind, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, has issued orders to close within two weeks 717 retail liquor shops situated within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands," the government release stated. Vijay has characterised his administration as a "government of the common people" which assures "social justice, equal opportunity, and secularism."

Speaking in the Assembly after clearing the floor test with with 144 votes, Vijay expressed gratitude towards the members who voted in support of the TVK government and affirmed that the party will create a "democratic" government that stands for the people of the state. Reflecting on the TVK's momentous growth, CM Vijay affirmed that within just three years of the party's inception, TVK secured a staggering 34.92% of the total vote share, calling it "the whistle revolution."

Although TVK fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats, the party secured support from several other parties, including the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Left parties, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), enabling Vijay to form the government in the state. During the floor test a section of AIADMK legislators who allegedly defied the party leadership also voted for Vijay. (ANI)