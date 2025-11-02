Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, securing approval for 3 new Amrit Bharat trains, a new Umrangso-Lanka rail link, and faster work on the Kokrajhar-Gelephu line to Bhutan to boost connectivity in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the national capital and sought greater expansion of the railway network in Assam to improve connectivity across the state, according to an official press release.

Key Proposals for Rail Expansion

During the nearly 25-minute meeting held at the Railway Minister's official residence, Chief Minister Sarma requested the introduction of three new Amrit Bharat trains to and from Assam. He also proposed the creation of a new rail link connecting scenic Umrangso town in Dima Hasao district to Lanka in Hojai district. The Chief Minister further urged early completion of the proposed railway line between Kokrajhar and Gelephu Mindfulness City in Bhutan, aimed at strengthening cross-border connectivity. In addition, he appealed for more stoppages of major trains passing through Assam to benefit local passengers.

Minister Approves Action Items

Sarma said that the Railway Minister had 'kindly consented' to the action items discussed during the meeting, including the introduction of three new Amrit Bharat trains, the Umrangso-Lanka rail link, expediting work on the Kokrajhar-Gelephu line, and additional train stoppages in the state. The Railway Minister responded positively to the proposals and assured that his ministry would implement the suggested measures.

CM Details 'Productive Meeting' on X

Later, taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Sarma wrote: "Had a very productive meeting with Hon'ble Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji this morning. We deliberated on key issues to expand railway's footprint in Assam to enhance overall connectivity for our people."

"3 new Amrit Bharat trains to and from Assam; A new rail link from the picturesque Umrangso town to Lanka in Hojai district; Expediting work on the new railway line from Kokrajhar to Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan; More stoppages in Assam of all major trains transiting through the state," CM Sarma further said on X.

"Happy to share that the Hon'ble Minister has kindly consented to these action items," he further said. (ANI)