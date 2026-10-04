BJP's BY Vijayendra slammed Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, alleging the Congress govt is 'creating drama' over the SIR exercise. He also criticized Shivakumar's remarks on the Lingayath Mutt, stating the CM's 'gaddi' has gone to his head.

Vijayendra alleges Congress 'drama' over SIR row

BJP State President BY Vijayendra on Sunday criticised Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over his remarks regarding Veeraprabhu Lingayath Mutt and alleged that the Congress government was "creating drama" over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Speaking on the SIR row, Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government and Shivakumar were unnecessarily creating a controversy. "Regarding SIR, unnecessarily the Congress government and CM DK Shivakumar are creating drama. Yesterday we met the Director General of Police and requested not to file any FIR against BJP Karyakartas. They should not succumb to the pressure of DK Shivakumar, because the law clearly mandates that if there is any issue with the submission of Form 7 by any political party, it should be acted upon under the Representation of the People Act, 1950," he told the reporters.

Further speaking on Shivakumar's remarks, Vijayendra said, "Rather than commenting on what DK Shivakumar said regarding Veeraprabhu Lingayath Mutt, probably the CM's 'gaddi' has gone into his head, because of which he is uttering such words. Not only the Lingayat community, but every community is observing the CM's attitude. So, people will teach a lesson at the appropriate time." Vijayendra on Sunday attended a traditional Kolata (stick dance) performance by the local community during his visit to Junjappanahatti village in Gubbi Taluk of Tumakuru.

Shivakumar seeks probe into 'fraudulent' forms

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday welcomed the Election Commission of India’s directive for a special drive to identify and facilitate the enrolment of eligible voters who were left out of the electoral rolls after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), saying that “every vote deserves to be heard.”

Meanwhile, CM Shivakumar, accompanied by six cabinet ministers, met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Anbukkumar on Thursday, demanding the immediate registration of an FIR and a time-bound criminal investigation into the alleged bulk submission of fraudulent Form 7 objections during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. In a formal representation submitted to the CEO, Shivakumar sought a booth-wise and constituency-wise investigation into an alarming surge of Form 7 objection forms filed in the final days of the claims and objections window, particularly between September 22 and 24. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)