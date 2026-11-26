Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the Brahmasthanam Mahotsav and launched the Amrita Shree Self-Help Group Programme, an initiative designed to provide livelihood opportunities and empower women through self-help groups across 21 states.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the Brahmasthanam Mahotsav on Thursday and received the blessings of Pujya Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma). The Chief Minister also launched the Amrita Shree Self-Help Group Programme. According to the Chief Minister's Office, paying tribute to Amma’s life, CM Rekha Gupta said, "Amma’s life is an exceptional example of service, compassion and love. She has devoted her entire life to helping the poor, the needy and those in distress. Amma’s spirit of service is not limited to any one section or community; her message is meant for all of humanity." BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, MLAs Shikha Roy and Gajendra Yadav were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said, "Amma’s teachings remind us that true spirituality is not confined to prayer and worship. Helping those in need, understanding their suffering and bringing positive changes to their lives are equally important. Through her life and work, Amma has shown that when compassion is combined with service, it can become a powerful force for bringing about wider social change." She said the Amrita Shree programme is working towards making lakhs of women self-reliant through more than 15,000 self-help groups across 21 states. "The initiative will help provide women with livelihood opportunities, encourage small enterprises and connect them with economic activities. Self-help groups also strengthen the spirit of cooperation, collective effort and confidence among women," Gupta said.

"Women’s empowerment should not be limited to providing financial assistance; it must also ensure dignity, opportunities and the ability to make decisions. Programmes such as Amrita Shree give women an opportunity to become self-reliant and play an active role in shaping their future," the CM added. Describing the Brahmasthanam Mahotsav as a confluence of spirituality, service and social commitment, she said, "Such events inspire people to embrace positive values in their lives and fulfil their responsibilities towards society. Amma’s message of love, unity, service and humanity is particularly relevant in the present times." (ANI)