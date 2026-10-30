Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav visited Jait to pay tribute to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's mother, Kashi Bai, who passed away at AIIMS, Bhopal. The CM expressed his condolences to the bereaved family during the visit.

CM Mohan Yadav Pays Respects to Kashi Bai

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday reached Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s native village Jait in Sehore district and paid his last respects to the latter’s mother, Kashi Bai, who passed away earlier in the day. CM Yadav offered floral tributes to the departed soul and extended his condolences to the bereaved family. Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, state ministers and several public representatives also accompanied him.

Condolence Message from the Chief Minister

“Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s mother Kashi Bai Ji, has passed away today. I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant her salvation. I came to Jait to pay my humble tributes and offer floral respects to her. State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal Ji, ministers and several public representatives were also present on this occasion and we paid our humble tributes,” CM Yadav told reporters. He further added, “I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet.”

Passing of Kashi Bai

Union Minister Chouhan’s mother passed away during treatment at AIIMS in Bhopal on Friday. Following her demise, Union Minister Chouhan reached his residence in Bhopal’s Saket Nagar and then left for native village Jait in Sehore district to perform her last rites. Taking to X, Union Minister Chouhan expressed grief over his mother’s demise and stated that a mother's departure leaves a void in life that can never be filled.

"Today is a day of immense sorrow and pain for our entire family. Our mother, Kashi Bai, has left us. A mother’s departure leaves a void in life that can never be filled. Her memories are making our hearts emotional today. I pray to the Almighty to grant my mother a place in His lotus feet,” Chouhan said.