CM Mohan Yadav launched Rs 40.50 crore eco-tourism projects at Gandhi Sagar to boost regional development and employment. The initiatives focus on infrastructure, wildlife conservation, and advanced pumped hydro storage technology.

CM Mohan Yadav Launches 40 Crore Gandhi Sagar Eco-Tourism Projects

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday laid the foundation stones for five projects of the Gandhi Sagar Eco-Tourism Development initiative, to be developed for Rs 40.50 crores, aiming to expand tourism facilities, generate employment opportunities and establish the region as a major tourism destination. These projects will be developed on Malasari Island and in Kanghatti village, with facilities for tourists and expansion of eco-tourism infrastructure.

The Chief Minister, along with all Cabinet ministers, performed puja-archana and aarti of the Chambal River on its banks at Gandhi Sagar, following traditional rituals and Vedic chants. The Chief Minister also posed for a group photograph with Cabinet members on the occasion. CM Yadav said that the state government organised a Destination Cabinet meeting at Gandhi Sagar to highlight the unique features and potential of the region.

The area, blessed with abundant water resources and immense tourism potential, is naturally beautiful. The tent city being developed here, along with eco-tourism activities, will give fresh impetus to tourism. He added that Gandhi Sagar also holds significant importance in terms of wildlife wealth. From the cheetah project to various wildlife species, particularly endangered vultures and several species of birds, the region is nothing short of a paradise for wildlife.

CM Yadav said that his government was approaching nearly three years in office and that the Gandhi Sagar Destination Cabinet would prove to be a milestone for the state. He further said that the state government had earlier sought to accelerate industrial activities in different regions of the state through Regional Industry Conclaves. On similar lines, the Destination Cabinet would infuse new energy and enthusiasm for development across the state’s diverse geographical regions.

Referring to the Gandhi Sagar Pumped Hydro Storage Project, the Chief Minister said the state government had prepared the project using new technology to make better use of the water resources available at the dam. The project would increase electricity generation capacity by nearly 20 times, while ensuring that not a single drop of water was wasted. Explaining the technology, he said water would move between two reservoirs, enabling electricity to be generated repeatedly using the same water resources. This would benefit the entire state and strengthen the country's power availability.

He further said the project was completed in a record three years through the state government’s resolve and would serve as an exemplary case study. He added that it was important to address public curiosity about the project and ensure that information about the initiative reached more people. Highlighting the significance of rivers in the state, CM Yadav said Madhya Pradesh was home to rivers, with more than 250 rivers flowing through the state. Referring to the Narmada and Chambal rivers, he said the Chambal is mentioned in ancient scriptures as the Charmanwati and holds religious significance. He further emphasised the responsibility of the government and citizens to conserve water and save every drop.