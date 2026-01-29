Mizoram CM Lalduhoma inaugurated the state's first NCC Group Headquarters, separating it from Assam's administration. The initiative aims to foster positive character building among youth and combat the growing impact of substance abuse.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday formally inaugurated the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Mizoram Group Headquarters at his office. With this, NCC Mizoram, which was previously administered under Assam State, will now have its own dedicated Group Headquarters. The inauguration was attended by Lalnghinglova Hmar, Minister for Sports & Youth Services; Major General Anurag Vij, ADG, NCC North Eastern Region; and Brigadier GS Arora, Commander, Group Headquarters, Aizawl.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Following the brief inaugural programme, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the Ministers and senior NCC officers.

CM's Vision for Youth Development

Speaking on the occasion, CM Lalduhoma recalled the efforts to establish the NCC Group Headquarters in Mizoram and expressed hope that the state's youth would actively participate in the NCC and use it as a platform for positive character building. He noted with concern the growing impact of substance abuse among youth and stressed the need to protect young people from such harmful influences.

He further said that disciplined, capable, and committed youth should be given wider opportunities to showcase their talents and skills. Keeping these objectives in mind, the state decided to establish its own NCC Group Headquarters, he said.

NCC's Commitment and Broader Goals

Major General Anurag Vij, ADG, NCC North Eastern Region, stated that NCC aims to train and guide youth to be self-disciplined, courageous, and responsible citizens who are useful to the nation, society, and family, while remaining free from substance abuse and unhealthy lifestyles. He added that whenever the state government takes initiatives aligned with these goals, NCC is ready to extend full cooperation.

He also observed that while youth from Northeast India are disciplined and capable, they are sometimes perceived as less integrated with other parts of the country. To address this, NCC plans to provide wider exposure by facilitating greater interaction with people from other states, thereby strengthening mutual understanding. He congratulates the Chief Minister on the establishment of the NCC Group Headquarters in Mizoram.

Infrastructure and Expansion

Regarding infrastructure, NCC officials noted the need for suitable accommodation and stated that, if the state government provided land, NCC would be able to construct its own facilities. The land required need not be transferred permanently, but could be provided on a long-term lease basis.

Currently, Mizoram has four NCC units with approximately 8,000 cadets. With the establishment of the Group Headquarters, NCC activities in the state are expected to expand further.