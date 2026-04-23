Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Mana village, urging a green, plastic-free Char Dham Yatra. He praised the village's 'Lakhpati Didis' and encouraged pilgrims to support the local economy by purchasing their products.

CM Dhami Urges Green Pilgrimage and Local Economy Boost in Mana

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday visited Mana, where he toured the area and interacted warmly with pilgrims and local residents. On the occasion, he appealed to everyone to contribute towards making the Char Dham Yatra safe, pleasant, and environmentally sustainable, emphasising the importance of a plastic-free green pilgrimage.

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The women of Mana village extended a grand traditional welcome to the Chief Minister by singing a folk "mangal geet" and presenting local products. He expressed his gratitude for their warm reception and appreciated their rich traditions and cultural heritage.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also met the village's "Lakhpati Didis" (women earning over one lakh annually) and praised their achievements. He highlighted the high quality of the locally made products, stating that they not only strengthen local livelihoods but also enhance the identity of Uttarakhand. He urged pilgrims visiting the Char Dham Yatra to support the regional economy by purchasing these local products.

Focus on 'First Villages' Under Vibrant Village Programme

He further noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, border villages have gained renewed focus, with those once referred to as the "last villages" now being recognised as the "first villages," ensuring their holistic development.

He added that under the Vibrant Village Programme, infrastructure in Uttarakhand's border areas is being rapidly strengthened, creating new opportunities for employment, tourism, and livelihoods. Development initiatives in Mana and other border villages are key steps toward balanced and inclusive growth in the state. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that with continuous efforts by the state government and support from the central government, these villages will reach new heights of development and play a crucial role in building a self-reliant Uttarakhand.

Mana: A Model of Women's Empowerment and Self-Reliance

Mana village, under Gram Panchayat Mana in the Joshimath block of Chamoli district, has emerged as a model of success through Self-Help Groups and the "Lakhpati Didi" initiative. A total of 12 Self-Help Groups are active in the village, with 82 women members. The village also has a Gram Organisation named "Ghunghati Mahila Gram Sangathan" and a Cluster-Level Organisation called "Yogbandi Cluster Level Organisation."

Notably, all 82 women in the village have achieved the status of "Lakhpati Didis," making Mana the first village in Uttarakhand to attain 100% Lakhpati Didi status.

Women in the village are playing a vital role in livelihood enhancement through Self-Help Groups by promoting traditional and non-agricultural activities. They are engaged in producing woollen garments, handloom and handicraft items, furniture, baskets, pulses, carpets, papad, spices, and also running food outlets. Through the marketing of these products, they are steadily increasing their income.

In addition, women are creating self-employment opportunities through agriculture, animal husbandry, dairy, homestays, fisheries, poultry farming, mushroom cultivation, food processing, and small-scale industries. Their products are being marketed through Saras Malls and various stalls, providing them with access to markets and helping them achieve financial empowerment under the "Lakhpati Didi" scheme. Today, Mana village stands as an inspiring example of women's empowerment, self-reliance, and holistic development in border areas, where the effective implementation of government schemes combined with the hard work of local women has set a new benchmark for progress.

Devotees Eager for Badrinath Dham Opening

As the Badrinath Dham prepares to open on April 23, devotees expressed their excitement and anticipation. Talking to ANI, a devotee said, "We are hopeful that we will have good darshan of Lord Badrinath...We also organised a 'bhandara' for the devotees."

While another devotee said, "...Devotees from across the nation and world are coming to have the darshan of Lord Badrinath...There is a lot of excitement among the devotees..."

Administration Finalises Arrangements for Char Dham Yatra

Earlier, CM Dhami also held a meeting with district officials today to review the arrangements and preparations for devotees in the holy town of Badrinath, ahead of the temple's opening tomorrow morning. On the CM's visit, District Magistrate (DM) of Chamoli, Gaurav Kumar, said, "The portals of the Badrinath Dham are opening on Thursday. On this auspicious occasion, the Chief Minister is also present here."

He also assured that, "This time, the administration and the police have made comprehensive arrangements to ensure a clean, smooth, and pleasant pilgrimage experience. All public utility facilities along the route have been readied...Every effort is being made to ensure that our devotees do not face any inconvenience whatsoever. Arrangements have also been fully established this time to ensure that information--ranging from maps to other essential details--is communicated to them digitally..."

Grand Opening Ceremony Preparations at Badrinath

The sacred portals of Badrinath Dham will be opened for devotees on April 23 at 6:15 AM this year. Preparations for the grand opening ceremony are in full swing, with the temple premises being beautifully decorated.

This time, the temple is being adorned with special imported flowers, which are expected to be a major attraction for visitors. The vibrant floral arrangements will give the entire premise a divine and magnificent appearance on the occasion of the opening.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also be present during this significant event. He is scheduled for an overnight stay at Badrinath Dham and will participate in the ceremonial opening.

With the opening of the temple gates, the Char Dham Yatra will officially commence. All necessary arrangements have been completed by the administration and the temple committee to ensure a smooth and safe experience for pilgrims. There is immense enthusiasm among devotees for this auspicious occasion. (ANI)