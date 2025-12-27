Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met Governor Gurmeet Singh to discuss Veer Bal Diwas. He also visited Gurdwaras in Dehradun and Nainital, participating in programmes to commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's sons.

CM Dhami Meets Governor to Discuss Veer Bal Diwas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his family, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd.) at Lok Bhawan on Friday late evening. On this occasion, they discussed the significance of Veer Bal Diwas and remembered the unparalleled bravery and supreme sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's valiant Sahibzadas. During the meeting, the Governor presented the Chief Minister with books related to Sikh history and traditions.

CM Participates in Veer Bal Diwas Programmes

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in a programme organised on the occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Gurdwara 'Shri Guru Singh Sabha', Arhat Bazaar, Dehradun. He also visited the Gurdwara in Mallital, the district headquarters of Nainital.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister paid obeisance at the Gurdwaras and partook in the langar. He joined the congregation in offering the sacred Ardas and prayed for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the state.

The History of Veer Bal Diwas

On December 26, 1704, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, were bricked alive by the orders of Wazir Khan, the Nawab of Sirhind, for resisting conversion to Islam during the reign of Emperor Aurangzeb. The two elder sons, Sahibzada Ajit Singh and Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, attained shaheed status, fighting bravely in the Battle of Chamkaur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 9, 2022, announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to commemorate the martyrdom of the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. (ANI)