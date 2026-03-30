Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Maa Bal Sundari Temple in Kashipur, inaugurating the Chaiti Mela. He announced funds for temple beautification and detailed extensive development plans for the region to boost employment and tourism.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday offered prayers at the Maa Bal Sundari Temple in Kashipur, seeking the all-round development, peace, and prosperity of the state. CM Dhami later inaugurated the Bhajan Sandhya programme in the temple premises by lighting the ceremonial lamp. On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced that funds from the Chaiti Mela corpus would be used for the beautification of the Maa Bal Sundari Temple and the development of the temple premises.

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Chaiti Mela: A Celebration of Faith and Culture

Welcoming all devotees to the Chaiti Mela, the Chief Minister prayed to Maa Bal Sundari for everyone's happiness and prosperity. He said that this is not just a fair, but a vibrant celebration of our faith, cultural heritage, and glorious traditions, according to a release. The presence of stalls showcasing traditional products and diverse cultural performances by local artists makes the event even more attractive. He expressed confidence that the grand organisation of the Chaiti Mela would boost trade, tourism, and local development in the region, while also creating new employment and self-employment opportunities for the people.

Kashipur's Development Roadmap

The Chief Minister said that under the able leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state is achieving new milestones in development and prosperity, according to the release. He added that the government is working rapidly on several key projects for the holistic development of the Kashipur region.

Infrastructure and Industrial Initiatives

He highlighted that an Electronic Manufacturing Cluster Park is being developed over 133 acres in Kashipur, with 16 industrial units already allotted, which will generate large-scale employment opportunities for the youth. He further informed that over Rs 494 crore has been sanctioned for upgrading the Kashipur-Ramnagar highway into a four-lane road, along with the construction of a 3-kilometre-long mini bypass. Additionally, an Assistant Regional Transport Office has been constructed at a cost of ₹4 crore, and automated driving test tracks worth over Rs 7 crore have been made operational in Kashipur, Haridwar, and Rishikesh.

The Chief Minister also stated that major infrastructure works worth approximately Rs 1,950 crore, including drinking water supply, sewerage systems, road improvements, and sewage treatment plants, are progressing rapidly in Kashipur. Alongside this, projects such as a Rs 1,100 crore industrial hub and a Rs 100 crore aroma park are underway to boost employment and strengthen the local economy. He added that the construction of a multi-level parking facility and a new tehsil office is also in progress.

Spiritual and Cultural Preservation

He emphasised that the state government is working to connect the Chaiti Temple with the Manaskhand Corridor and develop it as a major cultural and spiritual centre. The aim is to establish Kashipur not only as an industrial city but also as a prominent hub of faith and devotion. He reiterated that the government is committed to preserving Uttarakhand's identity, culture, and social harmony alongside development, according to the release.

Governance and Legislative Reforms

The Chief Minister said that the state has implemented strict anti-conversion and anti-riot laws. Under "Operation Kaalnemi," strict action is being taken against those who attempt to defame Sanatan Dharma. He also noted that Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

He added that the government is taking strong action against corruption and has implemented one of the strictest anti-cheating laws in the country to safeguard the future of youth. As a result, more than 32,000 youths have secured government jobs in the last four and a half years--over four times more than previous governments.

He further said that the "double-engine government" is addressing traffic congestion in Kashipur by constructing overbridges, widening roads, and creating a secure environment for industries. (ANI)