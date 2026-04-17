Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami made a surprise visit to Jakhan, Dehradun, to inspect a damaged footpath following a CM Helpline complaint. He chided officials for negligence and poor coordination, ordering a swift resolution.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed a complaint received on the CM Helpline on Friday, instead of allowing it to be resolved merely through files. During the visit, he expressed displeasure over negligence in the work and instructed officials to complete the task with proper coordination.

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The complaint was lodged by Vivek Madan, a resident of Jakhan in Dehradun, regarding damage to the footpath on Rajpur Road caused during the underground laying of electrical lines. According to the complaint, a footpath was initially constructed along the roadside in Jakhan, but later the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) dug it up to install underground cables. However, the refilling of soil was not done properly, leading to the sinking of tiles and making the footpath unusable for pedestrians.

CM Conducts On-Site Inspection

Although the Chief Minister was scheduled to review the CM Helpline on Friday, he chose to visit Jakhan directly before the meeting to assess the complaint on the ground. According to the Chief Minister's Office, accompanied by the complainant Vivek Madan, the Chief Minister used his mobile phone to show the condition of the footpath to officials through a video call.

Directives for Accountability and Planning

Expressing concern, he directed departments to work in coordination. He also pointed out that despite the underground installation, electric lines were still visible above ground at several places, posing a potential risk to the public. He emphasised the need for proper planning, noting that repeated work not only causes inconvenience to the public but also leads to wastage of resources.

The Chief Minister further stated that he will continue to conduct such regular inspections during his tours across the state. He instructed Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan to ensure that similar complaints across the state are addressed through a dedicated drive.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also interacted with local shopkeepers and residents.