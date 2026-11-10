CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Rajat Jayanti Park in Rishikesh, while launching development projects. He expressed full confidence in the BJP winning a third consecutive term in the upcoming 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

CM Dhami Inaugurates Rajat Jayanti Park

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed Rajat Jayanti Park in Chandreshwar Nagar, Rishikesh, as part of the state foundation week celebrations, and expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power in Uttarakhand with a full majority for a third consecutive term in the 2027 Assembly elections. Dedicating the park to local residents, Dhami highlighted the importance of ensuring that government welfare schemes reach every citizen.

The programme, organised by the Rishikesh Municipal Corporation, also featured stalls set up by various government departments to create awareness about state welfare initiatives. A multi-purpose camp and health check-up camp were also organised, offering residents free medical screenings and access to essential public services. The initiative aimed to improve public access to healthcare and ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach people. With the inauguration of Rajat Jayanti Park, residents of Chandreshwar Nagar have gained a new recreational space.

Election Prospects and Development

Speaking to ANI about the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections, Dhami expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects, citing the support extended by people to the party since 2014. "Ever since Prime Minister Modi was announced as the prime ministerial candidate in 2014, the people of Uttarakhand have consistently bestowed their blessings upon the BJP. They have always extended their support. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP—and our governments—have worked tirelessly to uphold the hopes, expectations, and trust of the people here.

He further underscored that without pausing for a moment, the state has ensured development across all sectors and reflected confidence in the people of Uttarakhand in choosing BJP, for the state with majority for the third time. "Without pausing for even a single moment, we have strived to ensure comprehensive development across all sectors, so that Uttarakhand may continue to progress. This has always been our sincere and dedicated endeavour, and it will continue to be so. I am confident that the people of Uttarakhand will once again bless us and help form a BJP government with an overwhelming majority for the third time," he stated.

Inauguration of New Schemes

CM Dhami also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development projects during a programme at Chandreshwar Nagar. He dedicated the Devbhoomi Silver Jubilee Parks, developed across nine urban local bodies in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Uttarkashi districts, to the public. The Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for seven development schemes worth over Rs 36 crore in Dehradun district. On the occasion, he flagged off eight waste collection vehicles to strengthen the sanitation system in urban local bodies.

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