Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Champawat Saras Corbett Festival-2026. The event aims to boost winter and adventure tourism, celebrate local culture, and create employment, furthering the vision of a self-reliant Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually inaugurated 'Champawat Saras Corbett Festival-2026' from the Chief Minister's Camp Office, Dehradun on Wednesday, stating that he is confident that there is an atmosphere of enthusiasm and celebration in every household of Champawat these days. On this occasion, he noted that Holi is approaching and that the Holi of Kali Kumaon holds a distinct place across the country due to its unique cultural identity. The remarkable blend of Baithki Holi, Khadi Holi, Chaufulla, rhythm, melody, and folk culture is rarely seen anywhere else in the country, a release said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Vibrant Celebration of Uttarakhand

The Chief Minister said that the sacred land of Champawat has been a heritage center of history, spirituality, and culture. According to him, the "Champawat Saras Corbett Festival-2026" is not just a seven-day event but a vibrant celebration of the state's cultural pride, natural beauty, strength of women, enthusiasm of youth, and the vision of a self-reliant Uttarakhand. He informed that this year the festival is also being organized as a "Winter Corbett Festival," which will provide new momentum to winter tourism in the state.

Boosting Adventure and Winter Tourism

The Chief Minister said that under the festival, the target has been set to establish Champawat on the national map of adventure tourism through activities like paragliding, mountain biking, hot air ballooning, river rafting, paramotoring, bird watching, and trekking. He expressed confidence that these efforts will create new opportunities for youth and generate employment at the local level.

Remembering Jim Corbett's Legacy

Dhami said that Jim Corbett and his stories are famous across the world. Through his autobiographies, the Champawat-Lohaghat region gained global recognition among wildlife lovers and tiger enthusiasts. In 1907, by eliminating the infamous man-eating tigress in the Champawat region, he saved hundreds of lives and later inspired wildlife conservation. The Chief Minister said that this is why the region is still considered a unique center of courage, history, and love for nature.

Strengthening 'Vocal for Local'

The Chief Minister said that Madhubani painting and modern art workshops, quiz competitions, science exhibitions, folk cultural programs, and awareness workshops will give the festival a multi-dimensional character. Along with this, the food festival will give a new identity to traditional cuisines. This combination of local products and dishes will not only introduce the new generation to their food culture but will also help increase the income of local producers. He said that the event will strengthen the spirit of "Vocal for Local" and pave the way for "Local for Global."

Vision for an 'Ideal' Champawat

The Chief Minister said that continuous work is being done on several development projects with the objective of making Champawat an ideal and best district. He informed that a 50-bed Critical Care Block is being constructed in the district hospital at a cost of ₹20 crore. Along with the construction and strengthening of various motor roads, multi-storey parking facilities are also being developed to address traffic congestion.

Adressing the event, Dhami highlighted the Saras Corbett Festival's role in promoting wildlife and tiger conservation in the Champawat and Lohaghat regions. "Through this, the Champawat and Lohaghat region has been able to establish a unique identity for wildlife and tiger lovers globally... I am confident that through activities like this, events like this, and festivals like Saras Corbett, our youth will find numerous livelihood opportunities. Numerous employment opportunities will be available. Our self-help group sisters will also receive numerous opportunities. These opportunities will become a source of employment at the local level," he said.

Key Tourism and Religious Projects

The Chief Minister said that under the Manaskhand Temple Mala Mission, development work of Devi Dhura Varahi Temple is being carried out, and a ropeway is under construction for Maa Purnagiri Temple at an estimated cost of about ₹45 crore. To promote tourism, work is being done towards the construction of the Sharda Corridor, under which the Sharda Riverfront will be developed from Tanakpur to Banbasa. This corridor will connect major religious and tourist destinations such as Maa Purnagiri Dham, Chuka, Shyamlatal, and Sharda Ghat. The Chief Minister informed that for the convenience of travellers, a wayside amenities center has been constructed in Champawat, and work is also underway to develop the Chuka region as a wedding destination. A Primary Health Centre has been constructed in Amodi, and a House of Himalaya marketing center has been established there.

Infrastructure and Economic Development

Along with reconstruction and blacktopping of the Sukhidhang-Dadaminor motor road, a span arch bridge has been constructed between Hanumangarhi and Khetkheda. The Chief Minister said that on the Tanakpur-Jauljibi route, a span arch bridge is being constructed at a cost of about Rs 55 crore, and road improvement work worth Rs 33 crore is also underway. A dry port is being constructed at a cost of Rs 177 crore on the India-Nepal border, which will strengthen the regional economy. To promote science and innovation, a Science Centre is also under construction at a cost of Rs 57 crore.

'Development as well as Heritage'

The Chief Minister said that the list of development works is very extensive and it is not possible to mention all of them, but he will not rest until his resolve to make Champawat an ideal district is fulfilled. He said that along with development, the state government is committed to protecting the state's identity, culture, and social balance. With the unwavering resolve of "Development as well as Heritage," the government is dedicated to making Uttarakhand the best state in the country.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the cooperation and support of the people of Champawat will play an important role in fulfilling this vision.