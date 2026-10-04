CM Pushkar Singh Dhami held a massive roadshow in his hometown Khatima with Union Ministers Rijiju and Oram. He also inaugurated the Uttarakhand Aadi Rangotsav and chaired a historic cabinet meeting in Banbasa, a border town, as a new initiative.

CM Dhami Holds Roadshow, Attends Aadi Rangotsav in Khatima

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in a roadshow organised from Khatima Chowk to TDC Ground in Khatima. Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Jual Oram also accompanied him during the roadshow. Massive crowds were seen lining both sides of the road during the roadshow in the CM's hometown.

After the roadshow, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated as the Chief Guest in 'Uttarakhand Aadi Rangotsav-2026 Khatima', organised by the State Tribal Research Institute from October 4 to 6 at Naveen Mandi, Pilibhit Road, Khatima. Union Ministers Jual Oram and Kiren Rijiju are attending the festival as Special Guests, along with Minister of State Ajay Tamta.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju expressed that he was "looking forward to attending Uttarakhand Adi Rangotsav 2026 and celebrating the diverse cultural heritage and artistic traditions of Devbhoomi."

Historic Cabinet Meeting Held in Border Area

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also chaired a State cabinet meeting at the NHPC complex in Banbasa, Champawat. Notably, this marks the first time a State cabinet meeting is being held outside the capital city of Dehradun, in Banbasa along the Indo-Nepal border.

The Chief Minister has taken a new initiative to take governance closer to the state’s remote and border areas. As part of this initiative, a state Cabinet meeting is being held today at the NHPC complex in Banbasa, Champawat district, along the India-Nepal international border, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dhami.

CM Dhami said Cabinet meetings will no longer remain confined to Dehradun and will also be held in different districts across the state. This will provide an opportunity for local issues, development potential and regional priorities to be placed directly before the government.

He said border areas are not merely the geographical boundaries of the state but are also an important link to its security, culture and development. The government’s priority is to connect people living in these areas with the mainstream of development by further strengthening basic infrastructure, employment opportunities, tourism and connectivity. (ANI)