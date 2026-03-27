Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has praised the state's new film policy, which offers a subsidy of up to Rs 2 crore to promote regional language film production, aiming to support local artists and boost employment in the state.

CM Dhami Hails New Film Policy with Rs 2 Crore Subsidy

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday praised the new film policy announced by the state government, which provides a subsidy of up to Rs two crore to promote film production in regional languages.

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हमारी सरकार निरंतर रचनात्मकता और सांस्कृतिक समृद्धि को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। नई फिल्म नीति के अंतर्गत क्षेत्रीय भाषाओं में फिल्म निर्माण को बढ़ावा देने हेतु ₹2 करोड़ रुपये तक की सब्सिडी प्रदान की जा रही है, जिससे स्थानीय कलाकारों, निर्देशकों और तकनीशियनों को नए… pic.twitter.com/1mbxrT2ka7 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) March 27, 2026

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Our government is steadfastly committed to promoting creativity and cultural richness. Under the new film policy, a subsidy of up to Rs 2 crore is being provided to encourage film production in regional languages, thereby creating new opportunities for local artists, directors, and technicians. This initiative will not only help take Uttarakhand's rich culture and traditions to the country and abroad but will also give a fresh impetus to employment generation and the growth of the film industry in the state."

Details of Earlier Subsidy Hikes

Earlier in 2024, the Uttarakhand Cabinet under CM Dhami approved the new film policy for increasing the subsidy for those making local films in the state.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The Uttarakhand government has increased the subsidy eight times for those making Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari films in the state."

"At the same time, the subsidy for those shooting films in the state in 22 languages included in the Eighth Schedule has also been doubled," it said.

CM Dhami Observes Ram Navami

Meanwhile, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his wife Geeta Dhami, performed Kanya Pujan at his residence and honoured young girls as embodiments of the Devi. Following traditional customs, he served them food and sought their blessings.

Extending his greetings to the people of the state, the Chief Minister said, "Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami, the birth anniversary of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram. The life and character of Lord Shri Ram inspire us to walk on the path of truth and righteousness with a strong sense of duty."

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