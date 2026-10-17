Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised entrepreneurs and innovators at the ‘Viksit Uttarakhand’ dialogue. He highlighted their role in the state's growth and noted progress in tourism, energy, and a significant rise in startups.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday interacted with entrepreneurs, innovators, progressive farmers and self-employment practitioners who have made notable contributions in various fields across the state at the ‘Viksit Uttarakhand – Yatra Jaari Hai’ dialogue programme held at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office. During the interaction, the Chief Minister listened to their experiences, achievements and suggestions and appreciated their efforts. The programme was jointly organised by the Planning Department and Devbhoomi Dialogue.

State Moving Towards PM Modi's Vision of a Developed India

Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister said Uttarakhand was steadily moving forward towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047. The state government was working across sectors for the overall development of Uttarakhand, he said, adding that the hard work, talent and spirit of innovation among the people were further accelerating the state’s growth.

Focus on Tourism and Energy

Dhami said tourism and energy had been identified as key pillars of development when Uttarakhand was formed. The state had made significant progress in tourism, which continued to offer immense opportunities for employment and self-employment. He added that Uttarakhand had also achieved important milestones in the energy sector over the past five years. Work on several energy projects was underway, while sustained efforts were being made to harness the state’s hydropower potential.

Startup and Entrepreneurship Boom

The Chief Minister said efforts to promote startups and entrepreneurship had yielded encouraging results. The number of startups in Uttarakhand had increased from around 700 to more than 1,700 over the past five years. He said the state’s youth possessed immense talent and potential and were making their mark through innovative initiatives in agriculture, technology, industry and other sectors. Besides building their own enterprises, they were also creating employment opportunities for others. The state government, he added, was continuously working to strengthen the local economy by promoting self-employment.

Inspiring Stories of Innovation and Enterprise

During the programme, Rahul Nariyal from Champawat told the Chief Minister that he had developed a car powered by solar energy and batteries. Jaiprakash from Uttarkashi said he had started his business with a single cow and expanded his dairy enterprise with the help of various state government schemes. He currently owns five Badri cows and eight indigenous cows. Naveen Patwal from Pauri district shared details of his work in the commercial cultivation of guchhi mushrooms, explaining that his efforts were also generating employment for others. Vikas Kumar Shah from Udham Singh Nagar said he was running a startup with his wife and that their business had achieved an annual turnover of more than Rs 10 crore. Rajesh from Chamoli district spoke about his decision to return to his native village, setting an example of reverse migration. He is engaged in the cultivation and production of rosemary and other herbal products and is also providing employment to local residents. Kamla Devi from Nainital shared how she was earning a good income through vehicle tyre repair work. Harpal Negi from Chamoli said he had encouraged local residents in the Ghes area to cultivate medicinal plants such as kutki. More than 300 people are now engaged in this activity, collectively generating an annual income of approximately Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore. Shailesh, a native of Tanakpur in Champawat district who joined the programme virtually from Singapore, said he was working in the field of sewage water treatment there. He expressed his desire to adopt a village in Champawat and contribute to its development. Lalit Khati from Someshwar shared details of his work in integrated farming and his efforts to generate employment at the local level. Anita Sharma Thapliyal, who also joined virtually, spoke about her work in promoting inclusive education for children with autism. She expressed her commitment to expanding initiatives for children with special needs in Dehradun. Sapna Rana from Tehri district, who secured employment in Germany under the Chief Minister’s Skill Development and Global Employment Scheme, shared her experience. She said that after receiving German language training with the support of the state government, she got an opportunity to work in the nursing sector in Germany. Other participants also shared their experiences, including Geeta Pant and Suman Panthari, who make useful products from pine needles; Mahabal Negi, who works in horticulture; and Kalpana Bisht, who runs a bakery producing items made from millets.

Harnessing Local Talent and Resources

Appreciating the efforts of all participants, Dhami said such initiatives across different sectors of Uttarakhand served as an inspiration for others. He said the state’s natural resources, local products and the talent of its youth could be harnessed to create new livelihood opportunities. The government was committed to providing better opportunities for entrepreneurship and self-employment so that young people could build successful ventures while generating employment for others, he added. (ANI)