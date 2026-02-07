Attending the Winter Carnival in Khatima, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the student union for promoting culture. He detailed Khatima's development and highlighted statewide successes in employment, reverse migration, and law and order.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday attended the Winter Carnival organised by the Student Union at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Government Postgraduate College, Khatima, as the Chief Guest. He inaugurated the Winter Carnival by lighting the ceremonial lamp and extended his heartfelt wishes to the newly elected Student Union members for a successful tenure.

The Chief Minister said that, for the first time, spiritual and cultural activities, such as Bhajan Climbing, are being introduced by the Student Union under the Winter Carnival. He said such initiatives are not just events but a confluence of Sanatan culture, folk traditions, and youth consciousness. He added that events like Bhajan Climbing prove that today's youth remain strongly connected to their roots while embracing modernity. Guiding youth in a positive direction through music, devotion, and culture is the biggest achievement of such programs. He congratulated the entire Student Union team for this initiative and said that by organising such events, they have demonstrated leadership, organisational strength, and social responsibility. He expressed confidence that the students who conducted the program today will lead the state and the nation in the future.

CM's Personal Connection to Khatima

He said that Khatima is not just an assembly constituency for him but his home, workplace, and identity. The soil of Khatima has given him the values of public service, and it is from here that he took his first step into public service. He said every street and village of Khatima is very close to his heart.

Development Initiatives in Khatima

He stated that the government has taken continuous concrete steps to strengthen healthcare, education, drinking water supply, and infrastructure in Khatima. Development has not been limited to paper schemes; it has been implemented on the ground. He mentioned the construction of the Gadarpur-Khatima bypass and a bridge at Nausar to improve connectivity, as well as the expansion of the road network across the region.

He also highlighted the establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya and the construction of a national-level modern sports stadium at Chakarpur. He further said that modern ITI and Polytechnic colleges, along with a new 100-bed hospital complex, have been built in Khatima. A "Saathi Centre" has been established for students, and SIDCUL has been set up to accelerate industrial development. He also announced that a grand military memorial will be built between Khatima and Tanakpur, with construction set to begin soon. The government is also committed to building an international-level airport at Pantnagar.

He added that M.Com and M.Sc classes have been started at Government College Khatima, and Eklavya schools have been made operational in tribal-dominated areas. He said the Jamrani Dam multipurpose project has been restarted to address drinking water and irrigation needs in the Terai region. Efforts are also underway to establish an AIIMS satellite centre to provide advanced medical services and to develop an Industrial Smart City at Khurpiya to accelerate regional growth.

Statewide Progress and Economic Growth

The Chief Minister stated that, through sustained efforts, Uttarakhand has become one of the leading states in employment generation. He said per capita income in the state has increased 17 times, the road network has doubled, and electricity production has increased fourfold. These changes are visible in the lives of common people. He cited a recent Migration Prevention Commission report stating that the state has witnessed 44% reverse migration, with youth returning to their villages for better opportunities, self-employment, and dignity. He added that the state's unemployment rate fell by a record 4.4% in a single year, outpacing the national average.

Upholding Law, Order, and Culture

He emphasised that there will be no compromise on Uttarakhand's culture, identity, and law and order. He said that anti-riot and anti-conversion laws have been strictly implemented. Action against land encroachment has freed more than 11,000 acres of government land. Over 250 illegal madrasas have been sealed, and more than 500 illegal structures have been demolished, sending a clear message that illegal encroachment will not be tolerated. Through Operation Kalnemi, strict action has also been taken against fraudsters exploiting religion.

Key Governance Reforms: UCC and Anti-Cheating Law

He added that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code has strengthened harmony, equal rights, and social justice in the state. He said that to secure the future of youth, strict anti-cheating laws were implemented to break the network of exam mafias. As a result, more than 28,000 youth have secured government jobs through merit-based selection. He emphasised that merit and system will prevail over recommendations and corruption.

Zero-Tolerance on Corruption

Under the zero-tolerance policy on corruption, more than 200 corrupt individuals have been jailed over the past four and a half years. He concluded that development will continue while traditions will be protected, and that any forces working against the nation, culture, or society will be firmly addressed. The government is committed to making Uttarakhand the best state in the country and expressed confidence that the people of Khatima will continue to support and bless these efforts.

Condolences Offered

Earlier, the Chief Minister also visited the residence of former District Panchayat member Ram Singh Jethi to offer condolences on his wife's demise and also expressed condolences at the residences of Dhillu Singh Rana and Jashodhar Bhatt on their passing. (ANI)