Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami approved Rs 130 crore from SDRF for disaster management. He also inaugurated a new hospital at Kedarnath Temple to bolster healthcare for pilgrims and locals, aligning with his 'Healthy Uttarakhand' vision.

CM Dhami Approves Disaster Relief Funds

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday approved the release of Rs 130 crore from the residual funds of the 15th Finance Commission under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), according to the Chief Minister's Office. As per the approved distribution, each district will receive Rs 10 crore, which includes Rs 3 crore for relief and rescue operations, Rs 5 crore for recovery and reconstruction activities, and Rs 2 crore for preparedness and capacity building to strengthen disaster response mechanisms.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a separate decision, the Chief Minister has also approved Rs 26 crore under the "Non-SDRF" category for the financial year 2026-27. These funds are earmarked for the reconstruction of infrastructure damaged due to disasters. Officials said that out of the total budgeted amount of Rs 39 crore under this head, each District Magistrate will be allocated Rs 2 crore for execution of reconstruction works in their respective districts.

New Hospital Inaugurated at Kedarnath Dham

Earlier on May 8, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami formally inaugurated the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Hospital at Kedarnath Temple. The hospital will be operated by the Swami Vivekananda Health Mission Society.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that "the state government is continuously working to provide better and prompt healthcare facilities to devotees visiting Kedarnath Dham. He stated that the operation of a modern hospital equipped with advanced medical facilities in this high-altitude Himalayan region with challenging geographical conditions will significantly strengthen healthcare services. The hospital will prove highly beneficial not only for pilgrims during the yatra but also for residents.

The Chief Minister said that the state government and district administration are giving special priority to healthcare services to ensure that the Kedarnath Yatra remains safe, smooth, and well-organised. Adequate arrangements have been made along the yatra route, including doctors, paramedical staff, health check-up centres, oxygen facilities, and emergency medical services, so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Dhami further said that the state government is continuously working towards the expansion and improvement of healthcare services to realise the vision of a "Healthy Uttarakhand, Prosperous Uttarakhand." He added that around 6.1 million Ayushman cards have been issued under the Ayushman scheme so far, enabling lakhs of patients across the state to receive free treatment. (ANI)