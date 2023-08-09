Closer to the Moon! Chandrayaan-3 achieves another orbit reduction; check details

The forthcoming chapter in this extraordinary journey involves a meticulously orchestrated "deboost" operation, a process that entails slowing down the lander as it descends towards its intended destination.

Advancing towards a remarkable lunar feat, ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft achieved yet another stride in its journey towards the Moon's surface. On Wednesday, the spacecraft executed a seamless orbit reduction, bringing it closer to its celestial target. Having embarked on its lunar voyage on August 5, the spacecraft is slated to descend further to a 100 km orbit in the upcoming week.

ISRO has outlined a comprehensive strategy for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which entails a series of critical orbital maneuvers. The spacecraft is set to undergo two more strategic orbit adjustments on August 14 and 15, effectively positioning it in much closer proximity to the Moon's surface.

The forthcoming chapter in this extraordinary journey involves a meticulously orchestrated "deboost" operation, a process that entails slowing down the lander as it descends towards its intended destination. The ambition is to achieve a gentle and precise landing on the Moon's south polar region, anticipated to take place on August 23.

In a social media update shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), ISRO highlighted the significant progress achieved, proclaiming, "Even closer to the moon's surface. Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a maneuver performed today. The next operation is scheduled for August 14, 2023, between 11:30 and 12:30 Hrs. IST."

The journey leading to this juncture has been characterized by calculated stages of ascent. Following its liftoff on July 14, ISRO progressively elevated Chandrayaan-3 into ever-widening orbits, gradually distancing it from Earth.

Subsequent to its successful lunar touchdown, the lander and rover, nestled within the confines of Chandrayaan-3, are poised to embark on a series of groundbreaking experiments on the lunar expanse. This next phase of the mission is underpinned by a trio of profound objectives: a secure and gentle lunar landing, an extensive demonstration of rover mobility on the lunar terrain, and the orchestration of in-situ scientific explorations.

Chandrayaan-3 emerges as a sequential pursuit building upon the foundation laid by its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2. The crux of this mission lies in showcasing a seamless integration of capabilities, spanning from a reliable descent and landing to adept rover mobility across the lunar landscape.