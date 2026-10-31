A 10th-grade student was brutally attacked with a saw inside a classroom at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district. Local police have launched an investigation into the shocking incident.

Brutal Classroom Attack Reported in Anantapur

A Class 10 girl student was allegedly attacked brutally with a saw inside her classroom at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district, police said on Saturday.

Police Investigation Underway

Anantapur DSP Ashwin Manideep Kakumanu said the accused attacked the student inside the school classroom. "An incident of an attack on a Class 10 girl student at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district, has been reported. The accused allegedly attacked the student brutally with a saw inside the school classroom," the DSP said. Further details are awaited.