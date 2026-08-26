Delhi Police says no permission has been sought for the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest march on Sept 5. The march, from India Gate to Police HQ, is over the Centre's alleged failure to honour commitments to young protesters.

Delhi Police has said that no permission has been sought till now for the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) proposed peaceful protest march on September 5. Cockroach Janata Party has announced a peaceful protest march in Delhi on September 5, from India Gate to the Delhi Police Headquarters on Jai Singh Road.

The 2.5-km march is expected to be joined by families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, victims of alleged police excesses, students and youth organisations. However, top Delhi Police sources said that no permission has been sought by the CJP for the proposed march so far.

Police sources said that if a formal request is received, it will be examined as per the prevailing security and law-and-order considerations. Sources further said that Delhi Police is not in a mode of leniency this time, unlike during the previous agitation, and is assessing the possible crowd size, movement of protesters and security requirements in advance.

Police Preparations Underway

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has already started preparations in view of the September 5 protest. Security and traffic arrangements are being assessed, while inputs regarding the organisers and likely participation are also being monitored. Additional force deployment, including paramilitary personnel, is also being considered if required.

CJP Alleges Unfulfilled Promises

The CJP had announced the march alleging that the Centre failed to honour commitments made to young protesters after their earlier agitation at Jantar Mantar was called off. The proposed march is scheduled for Teachers Day, September 5.

The decision was unanimously taken at a meeting of the CJP national working committee, which reviewed the progress made by the Centre and BJP/NDA-ruled states in fulfilling the assurances given to the youth of the country.

A month after those commitments were publicly made, the CJP national committee expressed serious concern over the lack of concrete action and questioned whether the government intends to honour its word, the release said, adding that instead of implementing what was promised, the Union Government has "delayed action, hidden behind technicalities and avoided giving clear commitments, even before the Supreme Court of India".

On August 18, the Supreme Court repeatedly asked the Union Government to provide a list of FIRs registered across the country so that the Court could consider quashing them together, at one go, making the commitment easier to fulfil. Yet, the Union Government refused to give a clear commitment to do so. The written assurance promised by the Union Government to CJP also remains pending.

According to the release, CJP said the continued delay has left the youth of the country with no option but to return to democratic and peaceful protest. "Our patience cannot be mistaken for weakness. Our good faith cannot become an opportunity for the Government to betray the young people of this country," the CJP's national working committee said.

CJP said the movement represents the growing anger of a generation that trusted the assurances made by the Union Government and withdrew a nationwide protest in good faith. (ANI)