CJP activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ajinkya face a scheduled appearance at the SEM court today while the Delhi Police Crime Branch continues its probe into the October 13 Jantar Mantar protest case.

CJP Activists Face Legal Scrutiny and Police Summons

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya are scheduled to appear before the SEM court on Friday, as the Crime Branch continues its investigation into the case. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch had summoned them for questioning on Thursday, but they did not appear. Although no fresh notice has been issued by the Crime Branch for Friday, the three have been asked to appear for questioning anytime between 10 am and 4 pm. If the three activists appear before the Crime Branch today, they are expected to do so before appearing in the SEM court at 3 pm. However, their appearance before the investigating agency will depend on their decision.

Earlier on October 22, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Saurabh Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde did not appear before the Delhi Police Crime Branch for questioning after being summoned to join the probe at 12 noon. The three have sought additional time from the Delhi Police, after which the police will issue fresh notices to them. The Crime Branch had summoned the three leaders to its Rajouri Garden office for questioning.

Judicial Release and Ongoing Investigation

The development comes after a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court ordered the release of Das and Ranka from judicial custody after accepting their personal and surety bonds and taking written undertakings from them to maintain peace and abide by the law. SEM Ritu Raj directed the two leaders to furnish personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each until the conclusion of the enquiry. The court also directed them to appear on every hearing date and comply with the conditions specified in their bonds and undertakings.

In their written undertakings, Das and Ranka promised not to breach peace or disturb public tranquillity. They also undertook not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is denotified in accordance with the law, and said any future protests would be conducted within the constitutional framework. “Further judicial custody does not appear to be necessary at this stage, particularly after written undertakings before this Court,” the SEM court observed while ordering their release.

Das and Ranka were detained in connection with an October 13 protest at Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest site. The police had alleged that they entered the area through private premises and violated conditions relating to maintaining peace. The SEM court has clarified that the enquiry in the matter will continue in accordance with the law. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)