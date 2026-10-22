CJP activists Saurabh Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde did not appear before the Delhi Police Crime Branch for questioning and have sought more time. The police will issue fresh notices. Das and Ranka were recently released from custody.

CJP Activists Skip Summons

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Saurabh Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde did not appear before the Delhi Police Crime Branch for questioning on Thursday after being summoned to join the probe at 12 noon. The three have sought additional time from the Delhi Police, following which the police will issue fresh notices to them.

The Crime Branch had summoned the three leaders to its Rajouri Garden office for questioning.

Court Orders Release on Bond

The development comes after a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court ordered the release of Das and Ranka from judicial custody after accepting their personal and surety bonds and taking written undertakings from them to maintain peace and abide by the law.

SEM Ritu Raj directed the two leaders to furnish personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each until the conclusion of the enquiry. The court also directed them to appear on every hearing date and comply with the conditions specified in their bonds and undertakings.

Undertaking to Maintain Peace

In their written undertakings, Das and Ranka promised not to breach peace or disturb public tranquillity. They also undertook not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is denotified in accordance with the law, and said any future protests would be conducted within the constitutional framework.

“Further judicial custody does not appear to be necessary at this stage, particularly after written undertakings before this Court,” the SEM court observed while ordering their release.

The court directed the investigating officer to submit a verification report regarding the sureties at the next hearing. The matter has been listed for further proceedings on October 23 at 3 pm, with the two leaders and their sureties directed to remain present.

Background of Protest and Detention

Das and Ranka were detained in connection with an October 13 protest at Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest site. The police had alleged that they entered the area through private premises and violated conditions relating to maintaining peace.

The SEM court has clarified that the enquiry in the matter will continue in accordance with the law.