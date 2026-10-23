CJP activists Ashutosh Ranka, Sourav Das, and Ajinkya Shinde appeared before the Special Executive Magistrate court in New Delhi for surety verification, with their next hearing scheduled for the third week of November regarding the ongoing case.

CJP Activists Appear Before Magistrate for Surety Verification

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): CJP activists Ashutosh Ranka, Sourav Das, and Ajinkya Shinde on Friday appeared before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court as verification of their sureties took place. According to the CJP activists the court has scheduled their next hearing for the third week of November. "There was a verification process for our sureties. Everything went well, and we have been given a new date sometime in the third week of November." said Ranka.

This development came after Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Saurabh Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde on October 22 did not appear before the Delhi Police Crime Branch for questioning after being summoned to join the probe at 12 noon.

Response to Police Summons

Addressing the skipping of the summons, Ranka said that they could not visit the Delhi Police Crime Branch and had informed them accordingly. He revealed that CJP activists are awaiting fresh dates for the summons. "We are waiting to hear from them. We have not received a specific date yet. We could not make it on the previous date, and we had informed them about that. They said they would confirm the timings, so we are waiting for the Crime Branch to get back to us," added Ranka. The Crime Branch had summoned the three leaders to its Rajouri Garden office for questioning.

Background on Judicial Custody

Earlier, the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court ordered the release of Das and Ranka from judicial custody after accepting their personal and surety bonds and taking written undertakings from them to maintain peace and abide by the law. SEM Ritu Raj directed the two leaders to furnish personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each until the conclusion of the enquiry. The court also directed them to appear on every hearing date and comply with the conditions specified in their bonds and undertakings.

Legal Undertakings and Protest Site Compliance

In their written undertakings, Das and Ranka promised not to breach peace or disturb public tranquillity. They also undertook not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is denotified in accordance with the law, and said any future protests would be conducted within the constitutional framework. Das and Ranka were detained in connection with an October 13 protest at Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest site. The police had alleged that they entered the area through private premises and violated conditions relating to maintaining peace. The SEM court has clarified that the enquiry in the matter will continue in accordance with the law. (ANI)

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