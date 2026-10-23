CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke and opposition leaders slam the Modi government for prioritizing the suppression of internal protests over securing India's borders, amidst rising concerns regarding ongoing tensions with China in Arunachal Pradesh.

CJP Criticizes Government Security Priorities

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Friday criticised the central government over security priorities, alleging that national security is being compromised by deploying forces to suppress internal protests rather than safeguarding the country’s borders. He said that turning Delhi into a "fortress" against its own citizens undermines national defence.

This comes after Congress MP Jairam Ramesh earlier in the day accused the Centre of making concessions to China and remaining silent on border tensions, alleging that India had lost patrolling points in Arunachal Pradesh. In a post on X, Dipke wrote, “Yeah, because forces that should be protecting our borders are being deployed to stop citizens from protesting. Modi is putting national security at risk by using security forces against his own countrymen.”

Yeah, because forces that should be protecting our borders are being deployed to stop citizens from protesting. Modi is putting national security at risk by using security forces against his own countrymen. The priority should be securing our borders, not turning Delhi into a fortress to suppress peaceful protests. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 23, 2026 “The priority should be securing our borders, not turning Delhi into a fortress to suppress peaceful protests,” the post read.

Opposition Demands Accountability

Further, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi called on the Union Home Minister, Defence Minister and External Affairs Minister to respond to concerns over India's approach towards China. She stressed that those responsible must be held accountable on matters concerning national security.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, "It is the responsibility of the country’s Home Minister, Defence Minister, and Minister of External Affairs to provide an answer. On one hand, we keep talking about trying to normalize relations with China—implying that all is well—yet, on the other hand, there is a persistent pattern of such statements being made, time and again.”

“Given that this concerns the nation’s security, its sensitive interests, and the national interest, those responsible must be held accountable,” she said.

Congress MP Raises Border Concerns

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had praised the force's performance during recent face-offs with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh, while alleging that the Prime Minister and his establishment had remained silent on the issue.

In a post on X, Ramesh wrote, “While the self-styled Vishwaguru’s calibrated concessions to China continue, the DG, ITBP, has lauded—and rightly so—its performance in recent face-offs with the PLA in Arunachal Pradesh, on which there has been a deafening silence from the PM and his establishment." (ANI)

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