CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke called October 10 the "beginning of the end of this dictatorship" after protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Dipke and other CJP leaders were released from detention after their preventive arrest in Delhi.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke claimed that October 10 would go down as “the beginning of the end of this dictatorship”, a day after CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In his post, Dipke said, “The CJP will neither back down nor be intimidated.” Heading back to my village to be with my family during this moment of grief. Saurav and Ashu will address a press conference shortly in Delhi. The CJP will neither back down nor be intimidated. October 10 will go down as the beginning of the end of this dictatorship. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 11, 2026 Dipke also said he was heading back to his village to be with his family after news of his grandmother's demise reached him. Dipke’s grandmother passed away in Santuk Pimpri village, located in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district. She had been unwell over the past few days due to prolonged illness and age-related ailments.

CJP Leaders Released From Detention

Meanwhile, the CJP held a press conference in Delhi today, following the release of key members of the group from detention in the national capital. CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released after being produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station, according to CJP Legal Affairs Head Ratna Singh.

CJP Legal Affairs Head Ratna Singh took to X to state that the release was granted subject to an undertaking to maintain public order. "Condition - no breach of peace for one year," she posted on X.

An Executive Magistrate court has released CJP activists Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, according to Ratna Singh, CJP's legal affairs head. The three were produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station following their preventive arrest.

Mass Detentions During Jantar Mantar Protest

Delhi witnessed heightened security, mass detentions and a political confrontation throughout the day on Saturday as the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, was met with a heavy police deployment. Around 1,000 people were detained in the national capital, including prominent Opposition leaders such as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)