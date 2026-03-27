Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is on an official visit to Ladakh to inaugurate new District Court Complexes in Leh and Kargil. The visit aims to strengthen judicial infrastructure and enhance access to justice in the Union Territory.

CJI Receives Warm Welcome in Ladakh

The Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, arrived in Lehon Friday on an official visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh. During his visit, the Chief Justice is scheduled to inaugurate key judicial infrastructure across the region, marking a significant step in strengthening the local legal framework.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Upon his arrival, Justice Surya Kant was accorded a warm reception by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, and the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Arun Palli, along with other Judges of the High Court. The reception was also attended by senior dignitaries, including the Chief Secretary of Ladakh, the Director General of Police, Ladakh, General Officer Commanding 14 Corps, Registrar General, and senior officers from the civil administration, judiciary, Army, and police. The Chief Justice of India was presented with a ceremonial Guard of Honour, followed by a traditional welcome showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Ladakh. Thereafter, he interacted with the Lieutenant Governor, Judges, and senior district officials of Leh.

Inauguration of New Legal Facilities

During the visit, the CJI is scheduled to inaugurate the newly constructed District Court Complexes at Leh and Kargil, along with the office of the Ladakh Legal Services Authority, which will ensure enhanced access to justice with state-of-the-art facilities. A Mega Legal Services Camp and Awareness Programme is also being organised as part of the visit, aimed at enhancing legal awareness and outreach among the local population.

Engagement with Defence Personnel

This visit is also a sequel to the North Zone conference held in July 2025 at SKICC, Srinagar, on the theme "Reaffirming the Constitutional Vision of Justice for Defence Personnel & Tribals: Bridging the Gaps". In this regard, He will be interacting with Army personnel to further strengthen institutional engagement and address their legal concerns.

Enhancing Access to Justice

The visit marks a significant step towards strengthening judicial infrastructure and promoting access to justice in the remote and challenging terrains of Ladakh. It underscores the continued commitment of the judiciary to ensure inclusive and effective justice delivery across all regions. (ANI)